Honored in song (국문)
이제 ‘통합을 위한 행진곡’을 불러야 할 때
May 20,2017
This year’s state-administered memorial service for the May 18 Gwangju Democratization Movement, held at the May 18 National Cemetery in Gwangju, was meaningful in many ways. President Moon Jae-in attended the annual ceremony, which had been shunned by his predecessor, Park Geun-hye, for the past four years. The “March for the Beloved,” an anthem for the popular uprising, was sung officially by everyone in attendance for the first time in nine years.
The May 18 movement was “the most sad and painful event in modern South Korean history,” said Moon in his address. Shooting civilians protesting for justice and democracy cannot be forgiven and forgotten. The reason for shunning the song has not been clearly explained as new testimonies suggested that the military had fired at civilians from helicopters. The truth still needs to be uncovered.
But we must stop wasting energy on unimportant details. The conservatives and liberals have been wrangling over the anthem for years. Upon Moon’s executive order, the anthem from this year has been sung in chorus by attendees. It is natural to sing the song since it pays respect to the victims. Anyone against it simply does not have to attend the memorial service. Refusing to sing along with the anthem while attending the event is a total contradiction.
The May 18 massacre is a moment in history that never must be repeated. Ideology has nothing to do with remembering the painful incident. “When Gwangju embraces the people and touches their pain and conflict, its hands will offer a lasting hope,” said Moon, pleading with the people of Gwangju to stand at the forefront for national unity.
“March for the Beloved” now must be a song for national unity. It will become a priceless legacy of the victims who died while crying out for democracy. National unity will be our way of paying respect to those who sacrificed themselves to bring justice and democracy to this nation.
JoongAng Ilbo, May 19, Page 34
어제 광주 국립 5·18 민주묘지에서 열린 5·18 민주화운동 37주년 기념식은 여러 모로 의미 있는 행사였다. 문재인 대통령이 현직 대통령으로는 4년 만에 참석했고, 기념곡 ‘임을 위한 행진곡’이 9년 만에 제창됐다.
문 대통령이 기념사에서 밝혔듯 5·18은 대한민국 “현대사에서 가장 슬프고 아픈 장면”이다. 민주화 시위에 나선 시민들을 국가권력이 짓밟은 것은 어떠한 이유로도 설명이 되지 않는 야만적인 국가폭력이다. 게다가 당시 광주에 주둔했던 계엄군의 헬기 사격 의혹이 새롭게 제기된 만큼 진상 규명이 필요한 미해결의 역사다. 새삼 흥분할 필요는 없지만 한 치의 의혹도 남지 않도록 진실을 찾아내는 노력을 해야 한다.
하지만 불필요하고 소모적인 논쟁은 이제 그만둘 때가 됐다. 임을 위한 행진곡을 합창하느냐 제창하느냐를 놓고 다투는 보수와 진보의 논쟁이 대표적이다. 이 노래는 이명박 정부 때 합창으로 바뀌었다가 문 대통령의 2호 업무지시로 제창으로 환원됐다. 이 곡이 이미 5·18 민주화운동의 상징이 된 만큼 제창으로 하는 게 틀리지 않다고 본다. 부르기 싫은 사람은 기념식에 참석하지 않으면 그만이다. 노래를 거부한다는 것은 민주화운동을 인정하지 않는다는 뜻이 짙은 만큼 기념식 참석 자체가 인지부조화일 뿐이다.
중요한 것은 5·18이 다시 있어서는 안 되는 우리 모두의 비극인 만큼 보수와 진보, 동서의 구분 없이 서로의 상처를 보듬고 아픔을 감싸야 한다는 것이다. 그런 의미에서 대통령의 기념사는 울림이 있었다. 문 대통령은 “광주의 아픔이 국민 모두의 상처와 갈등을 품어 안을 때 광주가 내민 손은 가장 질기고 강한 희망이 될 것”이라며 “광주가 먼저 정의로운 국민통합에 앞장서 달라”고 호소했다.
임을 위한 행진곡은 이제 ‘통합을 위한 행진곡’이 돼야 한다. 그래야만 영속적인 생명력을 갖게 될 것이며, 그것이 5·18 민주화운동의 희생자들이 진정으로 바랐던 염원에 부응하는 길이다. 국민통합이야말로 그들의 숭고한 희생을 기리는 진정한 헌사가 될 것이다.