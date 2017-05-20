Signs of a thaw (국문)

The freeze in relations between South Korea and China due to the deployment of the American Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (Thaad) missile shield has begun to thaw.
After Lee Hae-chan, former prime minister and heavyweight lawmaker of the ruling party Democratic Party, was sent as a special envoy to Bejing by new South Korean President Moon Jae-in, President Xi Jinping said China was “willing to work with South Korea to preserve the hard-won results, properly handle disputes, and put bilateral ties back onto a normal track.”
Beijing clearly has appreciated the new government’s attempt to mend fences. Xi stressed political trust as a means to talk out differences, indicating that Beijing is ready to end its hard-line economic retaliation on Korean enterprises and brands over the Thaad issue since last year.
Xi has been making overtures to Moon ever since the liberal candidate won the presidential election. He was among the first to send a congratulatory message and converse with the new president. He paid special attention to a bus accident in Shandong Province that killed Korean kindergartners. Xi has used the launch of a new administration in Seoul as momentum to restore relations with Seoul.
Lotte Mart was able to reopen its website and a Korean musical got the green light to be performed in Beijing from next month. Ads featuring Korean celebrities reappeared on the Chinese internet and Chinese are inquiring about group tours in South Korea.
The moves, however, do not mean Beijing is now condoning the Thaad battery in South Korea. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi urged visiting envoy Lee to “remove” obstacles to good ties between the two nations.
Beijing has made the overture and demands reciprocal action from Seoul. The Moon administration must study what irks Beijing most about the missile shield in drawing up its response.
China was upset by Seoul’s sudden and unilateral move and worried that it can be spied on by the U.S. radar system, and that South Korea could ultimately join the U.S.-led missile defense system by installing additional shields. Since the problems are laid out, Seoul should be able to find a compromise without much difficulty.
고고도미사일방어(THAAD·사드) 체계의 한반도 배치 문제를 둘러싸고 꽁꽁 얼어붙었던 한·중 관계에 마침내 봄이 오는 모양새다. 시진핑 중국 국가주석은 어제 문재인 대통령의 중국 특사인 이해찬 전 총리를 만나 양국 관계가 “이른 시일 내 정상 궤도에 오르길 바란다”고 말했다. 특사 파견으로 중국과 소통하는 건 한국의 중국 중시를 보여주는 것이란 평가와 함께다. 시 주석은 또 정치적 신뢰 구축으로 갈등을 처리해야 한다고 말했다. 시 주석의 발언은 지난해 7월 이후 격한 마찰을 빚어온 양국 관계를 이제는 회복할 때가 됐다는 적극적 메시지로 읽혀 반가운 마음이 든다.
시 주석은 문재인 정부 출범 이후 줄곧 긍정적 신호를 보내 왔다. 문재인 대통령 당선에 대한 발 빠른 축전과 전화 통화, 이어 한국 아동들이 숨진 교통사고에 대한 각별한 관심 표명 등. 이 같은 시 주석의 행보는 사드 문제로 언제까지나 한국과 등지고만 있을 수는 없다는 실용적 판단에 기초한 것으로 보인다. 이에 맞춰 중국의 사드 보복도 완화되고 있다. 중국 롯데마트가 두 달여 만에 홈페이지를 열었고, 우리 창작뮤지컬 ‘빨래’가 다음달 23일부터 베이징에서 공연된다. 중국 인터넷에선 한류 스타 등장의 광고가 보이기 시작했고, 한국을 찾는 유커(遊客, 중국 관광객)의 발걸음 또한 잦아질 전망이다.
그렇다고 중국이 사드를 용인한 건 아니다. 그제 이 특사를 만난 왕이 중국 외교부장은 한국이 ‘유효한 조처’로 양국 관계의 ‘걸림돌’을 제거해 달라고 말했다. 중국은 풀 용의가 있으니 이젠 한국이 성의를 보여 달라는 주문이다. 공을 한국으로 넘긴 셈이다. 문재인 정부는 지난해 중국이 왜 분개했고, 또 지금은 무얼 우려하는지를 잘 따져 대책을 세워야 한다. 중국의 분노가 ‘소통 부족’에 있었고, 중국의 우려가 사드 레이더 탐지 거리, 사드 포대 추가 배치, 한국의 미국 주도 미사일방어(MD) 시스템 편입 여부 등에 있는 것 등을 안다면 어렵지 않게 해법을 마련할 수 있을 것이다.