North fires 8th missile this year
May 21,2017
North Korea test-fired a ballistic missile Sunday afternoon, which flew more than 500 kilometers (311 miles), only a week after it launched another rocket, South Korea’s military announced.
President Moon Jae-in immediately convened a National Security Council meeting to discuss the communist neighbor’s provocation.
“North Korea fired an unidentified ballistic missile in the eastern direction at around 4:59 p.m. from the vicinity of Pukchang in Pyeongannam-do [South Pyeongan Province],” the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said in a statement.
It said South Korea and the United States are analyzing the details, including the type of missile used and its exact trajectory. The launch was Pyongyang’s eighth missile test this year.
A week ago, the North test-fired what is believed to be an intermediate-range ballistic missile from Kusong, North Pyongan Province.
The Hwasong-12 missile traveled around 700 kilometers for half an hour before landing in the East Sea.
The launch was also seen as a test of the new South Korean administration of Moon Jae-in who took office earlier on May 10.
On April 29, the North fired a ballistic missile from a Pukchang area but it exploded in mid-air minutes after lift-off, the South Korean and U.S. militaries announced at the time.
Yonhap