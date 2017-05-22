[Korea and the fourth industrial revolution] Will technology change the very nature of sports? (국문)

KT Wiz fans watch a baseball game on April 5, 2016 with a virtual reality system that offers a 360-degree view of the entire stadium. [KT WIZ]

While no industries will be able to circumvent the impact of the fourth industrial revolution, the sports industry, which encompasses a large number of subcategories spanning from player management and facility operation to product sales, may be one of the largest beneficiaries.어떤 산업도 4차 산업혁명의 영향에서 벗어날 수 없을 것이다. 선수 관리, 경기장 운영, 관련 제품 판매 등 광범위한 영역에 걸친 스포츠 산업 역시 4차 산업혁명의 최대 수혜자 중 하나일 것이다.Dr. Sang H. Choi, a senior scientist at NASA, once predicted the emergence of an era in which leisure and pleasure become the central elements of life, enabled by the development of information technology. The Korean sports industry, for which leisure and pleasure are keys, has already experienced drastic changes stemming from technological advances in the recent years.NASA 선임연구원 최상혁 박사는 '레저와 즐김'이 미래 생활의 핵심 요소가 될 것으로 내다봤다. 한국 역시 정보 기술의 변화로 인한 급격한 변화를 경험하고 있다.During the Rio Olympics last year, the Korean archery team claimed four golds to reign as the champions, sweeping the podium for both male and female team and individual events. Here, the adoption of advanced training methods had made all the difference.지난해 리우올림픽에서 한국 양궁 팀은 남녀 단체전부터 개인전까지 금메달을 휩쓸며 4관왕을 차지했다. 이런 성공 뒤에는 최첨단 기술을 사용한 훈련 방법이 있었다.Since archery requires an exceptionally high degree of concentration, it is crucial that athletes are able to stay calm in front of large crowds and during unexpected events. The team used “neurofeedback” technology, which allowed trainers to monitor archers’ brain activities. Archers were able to channel and create positive brainwaves to increase the level of their focus as a result of careful monitoring.양궁은 고도의 집중력을 필요로 하는 스포츠다. 많은 관중이나 예기치 못한 상황 앞에서 침착함을 잃지 않는 것이 승패를 좌우한다. 이를 위해 한국 양궁 대표팀은 '뉴로피드백'이라는 뇌파 훈련법을 도입했다. 선수들의 뇌의 움직임을 관찰, 긍정적인 뇌파를 형성함으로써 집중력을 높였다.For fans, technological development means they can still feel the adrenaline of a sports game even when they are not at the stadium.팬들에게 기술 발전은 스포츠의 짜릿함을 경기장에 가지 않고도 느낄 수 있게 해준다.KT Wiz, a local baseball team sponsored by KT, one of the largest telecommunication companies here, launched a virtual reality service last year. The system offered a 360-degree view of the stadium, thanks to state-of-the-art cameras installed in every corner of the stadium, including behind the home plate and in dugouts.한국 프로야구팀 KT위즈는 지난해 가상현실 중계 서비스를 시작했다. 가상현실을 통해 생생하게 프로야구 경기를 시청할 수 있게 된 것이다. 이를 통해 홈 플레이트 뒤나 덕 아웃 안까지, 경기장 곳곳에 설치된 최첨단 카메라를 통해 360도 각도에서 경기를 관람할 수 있다.Even if a KT fan could not make it to the game, he or she could still get some glimmer of experience akin to having been at the stadium with just their smartphones and VR goggles.KT 팬들은 경기장에 가지 않아도 VR 안경과 스마트폰만 있으면 경기장에 있는 것처럼 관람할 수 있다.“The size of the sports industry as of 2015 was about 43 trillion won ($38.21 billion) in terms of revenue,” said Park Young-ok, a director of Korea Institute of Sport Science. “With all the possibility it holds, the industry is a blue ocean and Korea must move in fast to not fall behind.”한국스포츠개발원 박영옥 원장은 "한국 스포츠산업은 43조 원(2015년 기준) 규모"라며 “성장 가능성 높은 블루오션인 스포츠 산업의 발전을 위해 한국이 적극적으로 나서야 한다"고 말했다.But Kim Yoo-kyum, a professor of sports management at Seoul National University, warned of the danger of hastily trying to apply new technologies in the sports industry.하지만 우려의 목소리도 있다. 서울대 김유겸 교수는 스포츠에 성급하게 기술을 접목하는 것은 위험할 수 있다고 경고했다.“Drastic technological advances may challenge the fundamentals of what sports is," said the SNU professor. “If it becomes possible for athletes to increase the level of their performances by relying on technologies rather than hard work and training, can we still call that sports?”김 교수는 “급격한 기술 발전은 스포츠의 본질에 대한 도전일 수 있다"며 “선수들이 힘든 훈련이 아닌 기술에 의존해 운동 성과를 높이는 것이 가능하다면, 우리는 그것을 여전히 스포츠라고 부를 수 있을 것인가?"라고 말했다.BY CHOI HYUNG-JO [choi.hyungjo@joongang.co.kr]최형조 기자