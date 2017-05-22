[Korea and the fourth industrial revolution] The secret to staying fit may be in your DNA (국문)

[ILLUSTRATED BY BAE MIN-HO]

Kang Byung-kyu, the CEO and founder of health care startup Genoplan, distinctively recalls the day that he officially started his company - January 29, 2015. He had one clear goal in mind as he signed a lease for his office in Gangnam, southern Seoul: to provide an affordable, fast, and practical DNA testing service to the public.강병규 제노플랜 대표는 2015년 1월 25일을 잊을 수 없다. 이날은 제노플랜의 창립일이다. 그가 서울 강남에 사무실을 내면서 세웠던 목표는 단 하나, 바로 유전자 검사를 일반인들에게 더 싸고 빠르게 제공하는 것이었다.In just two years, Kang’s company has brought down the cost of DNA analysis to 149,000 won ($132.3) from around 500,000 won and the analysis period to five days from a couple of weeks.그로부터 2년이 지난 현재, 50만원을 웃돌던 유전자 검사 비용은 14만9000원으로 떨어졌다. 수 주가 걸리던 검사 기간은 5일로 줄었다.A 30-year-old office worker in Seoul and fitness enthusiast surnamed Lee recently became a beneficiary of Kang’s dream. He had been wondering what type of exercise would be best for him, and after hearing about Genoplan he decided to try the service himself.30세 직장인 이씨는 최근 강 대표의 꿈 덕을 봤다. 피트니스에 관심이 많은 그는 어떤 운동이 자신에게 가장 알맞는지 고민이었다. 제노플랜의 서비스에 대해 알게 된 그는 직접 유전자 검사를 해보기로 했다.The test revealed that Lee’s genetic code suggests he has excellent muscle recovery time but a weak cardiovascular system.검사 결과 그의 유전자는 근육 회복력은 뛰어나지만 심폐 기능은 약한 것으로 분석됐다.“I have been wondering why I get more tired than others and am unable to get the most out of my workout sessions when I run or swim,” said Lee. “Now, I know that my cardiovascular system is innately weaker than others.” Lee was advised to concentrate on increasing his muscular endurance.이씨는 “왜 수영이나 달리기를 하면 다른 사람보다 더 피곤하고, 제대로 해내기 힘들었는지 궁금했다"며 "이제야 내 심폐 기능이 다른 사람들보다 선천적으로 약하다는 걸 알게 됐다"고 말했다.The convergence of emerging technologies and fitness has the potential to offer bespoke programs, based on personal data such as DNA, for dieting and exercise at affordable prices.새로운 기술은 피트니스 분야에도 영향을 미칠 것으로 보인다. DNA와 같은 개인 정보에 기반한 개인 맞춤형 다이어트나 운동 프로그램 등을 합리적인 가격에 제공할 수 있다.“We are living in interesting times,” wrote Vittal Devarajan, head of marketing and strategy at HCL Technologies, India, and Bejoy Joseph George, global sales head at HCL Technologies, Germany, in a report on the World Economic Forum website. “The trends that underpin Industry 4.0 mean consumers are now on the cusp of a hyper-personalized era with fundamental changes in terms of choice, consumption, ownership and our overall experience of products and services.”"우리는 흥미로운 시대에 살고 있다." HCL 테크놀로지스 인도 지사의 마케팅·전략 담당 비탈 테바라얀과 이 회사 독일 지사의 해외 판매 담당 베조이 죠셉 조지는 세계경제포럼 웹사이트에 게재한 리포트에서 이같이 말하며 “인더스트리 4.0(4차 산업혁명) 시대엔 선택, 소비, 소유 및 제품과 서비스로 인한 경험이 근본적으로 변화할 것이다. 우리는 초개인화 시대를 맞고 있다"고 했다.The fitness industry, which is projected to grow from $3.3 billion in 2015 to $9.6 billion by 2021 in terms of revenue according to Statista, a market research and statistics portal, will also be at the mercy of such a trend.시장조사 기관 ‘스태티스타’는 이같은 추세에 따라 세계 피트니스 산업이 2015년 33억 달러 규모에서 오는 2021년에는 96억 달러 규모로 성장할 것으로 전망했다.Kang, the Genoplan CEO and a former gene researcher, believes that “A person’s DNA holds the key to the personalization of their fitness and diet.”제노플랜 강 대표는 원래 유전자 연구원이었다. 그가 피트니스 사업에 뛰어든 건 “사람의 유전자야말로 개인 맞춤형 피트니스와 다이어트의 열쇠”라는 생각 때문이었다.Research by Stanford University Medical School indicated that using genetic data in a person’s diet increases the chance of success by as much as five times. Out of 500 subjects, those who went on a personalized diet program based on their genetics lost an average of 5.98 kilograms (13 pounds) while those who did not shed an average of 2.08 kilograms.실제로 미국 스탠퍼드대 의과대학이 500명을 대상으로 유전 정보를 활용한 다이어트와 그렇지 않은 다이어트의 차이를 시험한 결과, 유전 정보를 활용한 경우의 체중 감량 효과가 그렇지 않은 경우의 최고 5배에 이르는 것으로 나타났다. 유전 정보를 활용한 다이어트를 한 사람들은 평균 약 5.98kg를 감량한 반면 그렇지 않은 사람들의 체중은 약 2.08kg 줄었다.Genoplan analyzes a person’s genes from his or her saliva and pinpoints any variations. Comparing variations to a pool of genetic data, Genoplan’s analysis provides detailed information on various elements including body mass index, triglyceride levels and adiponectin levels.제노플랜은 사람의 침으로 유전자를 분석하고, 이를 통해 그 사람의 체질량·중성지방·아디포넥틴 레벨 등 개별 특성을 파악한다.Based on this data, Genoplan connects customers with hospitals, fitness trainers and health care experts based on their needs. It has also launched a service where companies can recommend products catering to customers’ specific lifestyles and genetics.제노플랜은 이 정보에 기반해 고객에게 필요한 병원, 피트니스 트레이너, 건강관리 전문가 등을 연결해 주는 서비스를 하고 있다. 최근에는 고객의 구체적인 생활 방식과 유전자 특징에 맞는 제품을 찾아주는 큐레이션 서비스도 시작했다.The company has received 5 billion won from major investment companies such as SoftBank Ventures Korea and Samsung Venture Investment.이 회사는 지금까지 소프트뱅크, 삼성벤처투자 등으로부터 약 50억원의 투자를 유치했다.While Genoplan utilizes genetic data, Welt Corp, a start-up that spun off from Samsung Electronics’ incubator C-Lab last July, decided to track data measurable from a person’s waist by utilizing a “smart belt.”유전자 정보를 활용하는 제노플랜과 달리, 삼성전자 사내 스타트업인 '웰트'는 '스마트 벨트(허리띠)'로 정보를 수집한다.The Welt belt, which targets regular office workers and is sold by Beanpole, a Korean fashion brand by Samsung C&T, measures a person’s waist size as well as the number of steps they take. The attached sensors send information to an application and can even detect whether a person overate depending on the changes in waist size, which also can be used to estimate calorie input and output.스마트 벨트는 허리띠에 부착된 센서를 통해 수집된 정보를 스마트폰 앱에 전송한다. 이 허리띠를 착용한 사람은 자신의 스마트폰으로 허리둘레, 걸음 수를 확인할 수 있다. 또 허리둘레의 변화를 통해 과식했는지 알 수 있고, 섭취한 칼로리와 배출한 칼로리 등을 추정할 수 있다. 이 벨트의 주요 타겟 고객은 직장인들로 현재 삼성물산의 패션 브랜드 ‘빈폴’을 통해 판매되고 있다.The company received 90 million won in funding from crowdfunding platform Kickstarter last year and was well received at this year’s Consumer Electronics Show.웰트는 지난해 미국 최대 크라우드펀딩 플랫폼인 ‘킥 스타터’에서 약 9000만 원을 투자받았으며, 올해 초 CES에 참가해 주목받았다.Dr. Kang Sung-jee, the founder of Welt, said “Once enough data is accumulated, certain patterns will emerge, which could be used to point out any anomalies on certain users’ data and prevent diseases in advance.”'웰트'를 창업한 강성지 박사는 "분석할 양질의 데이터가 꾸준히 수집되기만 한다면, 질병을 예측하고 예방해서 건강을 유지할 수 있도록 돕는 첨단 예방의학을 구현할 수 있을 것"이라고 말했다.Body scanning technologies are also advancing to further personalize fitness programs. 3-D scanning minimizes any incorrect calculations that may stem from simple electric current testing.진화하는 바디 스캐닝 기술 또한 개인 맞춤형 피트니스를 발전시키고 있다. 3D 스캐닝 기술은 단순 전류를 활용하는 신체 스캐닝에서 나올 수 있는 계산 오류를 최소화한다.Fit3D, a California-based health and wellness company, has integrated 3-D body scanning technology.미국 캘리포니아에 위치한 Fit3D는 3D 스캐닝 기술을 선도하고 있는 회사다.The scanner measures body composition such as lean and fat mass and creates a full 360-degree image of a person’s body with measurement accuracy down to the nearest millimeter.Fit3D의 바디 스캐너는 개인의 지방량 등 신체 성분뿐 아니라 그 사람의 신체 치수를 밀리미터 단위까지 360도 이미지를 통해 측정한다.The device is already in use at major U.S. hospitals and on sale at various locations of Equinox, one of the biggest fitness chains in the United States. It can be used to identify diseases such as osteoporosis, in which posture is a key part of diagnosis.이 제품은 현재 미국 최대 피트니스 클럽인 '이퀴녹스'과 여러 대형 병원에서 사용되고 있다. 이 3D 스캐너는 자세가 진단의 주요 요소인 골다공증 같은 질병을 알아내는 데에도 사용될 수 있다.All the accumulated data and personalized fitness programs, however, will be worthless unless people actually do the exercise. Experts say that the reason why 80 percent of people who flood into local gyms at New Year leave by February is because motivation runs out quickly.아무리 많은 양의 데이터 축적이 이뤄지고, 개인에게 최적화된 맞춤형 피트니스 프로그램이 제공된다고 해도 무슨 소용이 있을까. 당사자가 운동을 하지 않는다면 말이다. 새해에 운동을 결심하고 가까운 헬스장을 찾는 사람들 중 약 80%가 약 한달만에 헬스장을 떠난다. 운동의 동기가 사라져 버리기 때문이다.For Michael Schmidt, the co-founder of Icaros, a virtual reality exercise machine developer under German company HYVE, the elements of fun and competition using VR technology are key to encourage people to exercise.독일 HYVE의 자회사 '이카루스'의 공동 창업자인 마이클 슈미트가 착안한 것은 바로 이점이었다. 가상현실(VR) 기술을 통해 운동하는 재미를 높여주는 것이다.An Icaros user gets to glide through a virtual canyon while wearing VR goggles on a steel machine. The body frame is designed in such a way that it requires tremendous core and abdominal strengths to be able to control the movement.이카루스 이용자들이 기구 위에 올라 VR 안경을 쓰면 가상의 협곡 위를 날아다니게 된다. 이 기구는 나르는 움직임을 제어하기 위해 엄청난 코어 근육과 복근의 힘을 사용하도록 디자인됐다.The exercise itself is akin to doing a plank, but according to the pilot test result by the company, the amount of muscle stimulation on abdominal areas is more than doubled when using Icaros in comparison to a traditional plank.플랭크 운동과 비슷한 방식이지만, 일반적인 플랭크 운동보다 두 배 이상의 자극이 복부 근육에 가해진다고 한다.“We will offer communities the chance to work out together and compete against each other,” said Schmidt in an interview with the Korea JoongAng Daily. “Personalization, virtual team events, perfect monitoring, health-oriented, full-body workout and very entertaining [are key aspects of how fitness would look like in the near future].”코리아중앙데일리와의 전화 인터뷰에서 슈미트는 이카루스를 통해 “함께 운동하고 경쟁하는 커뮤니티를 만드는 것이 목표"라며 "앞으로 피트니스는 개인 맞춤형이 되고, 완벽하게 모니터링 되며, 건강을 지향하면서, 동시에 즐거움을 동반하게 될 것"이라고 말했다.Other firms, however, decided to turn their eyes to simpler workout routines that do not involve machines.기구가 필요 없는 단순 운동에 초점을 맞춘 회사도 있다.“Five basic exercises [squats, push-ups, sit-ups, stair-climbs and walking] are sufficient to stay healthy and fit,” said Kim Min-chul, a fitness consultant and CEO of Wise Wellness, a health care and fitness startup based in Seoul. Kim cited the United States Army’s physical test, which includes a 1 mile run, push-ups and sit-ups.“다섯 가지 운동 (앉았다일어나기·팔굽혀펴기·윗몸일으키기·계단오르기·걷기)만으로도 충분히 건강한 생활을 할 수 있다”는 게 피트니스 컨설턴트 출신으로 '와이즈 웰니스'를 설립한 김민철 대표의 말이다. 와이즈 웰니스는 서울에 있는 헬스케어 및 피트니스 스타트업이다. 김 대표는 미국 육군의 체력 검정 시험도 1마일 달리기, 팔굽혀펴기, 윗몸일으키기 등으로 이뤄진다고 전했다.According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, adults from 18 to 64 years old should do two hours and 30 minutes of “moderate-intensity aerobic activity” every week and muscle-strengthening activities more than twice a week “that work all major muscle groups” to stay healthy and fit.미 질병관리센터에 의하면 18~64세 성인이 건강을 유지하기 위해서는 주당 2시간30분 정도 적당한 강도로 운동하고, 주당 이틀 이상은 몸의 주요 근육을 단력시킬 수 있는 근력 운동을 해야 한다.FitMoney, a smartphone app that Wise Wellness released in February this year, tracks the five movements and provides various rewards to motivate users so they can meet the CDC’s recommendations.와이즈 웰니스가 지난 2월에 론칭한 앱 '피트머니'는 다섯 가지 운동의 양을 측정하고, 미 질병관리센터의 권고 운동량을 달성하도록 동기를 부여한다.The personal training that comes with the application may soon be handled by artificial intelligence. “Given we track only simple body movements that do not require weights or machines, data can be easily patternized, enabling machine learning for AI to eventually increase the level of complexity of service,” Kim said. The company is currently in the negotiation process with potential investors for funding which could amount to more than 3 billion won.이 회사는 곧 인공지능(AI) 시스템을 통한 개인 코칭을 도입할 예정이다. 김 대표는 “기구가 필요 없는 단순 운동이기 때문에 패턴화하기 쉽다”며 “AI 머신러닝을 통해 보다 다양한 서비스를 제공할 수 있게 될 것"이라고 말했다. 와이즈 웰니스는 현재 약 30억 원의 투자 유치를 협의 중이다.Wise Wellness is a member of a project led by Hanmi Pharm that aims to improve the health of office workers in Korea. The project aims to investigate how to prevent insulin resistance syndrome, also known as metabolic syndrome, a serious health condition which could lead to diabetes and cancer. Lack of physical exercise is one of the key causes of the disease, which is likely to be exacerbated in the fourth industrial revolution.와이즈 웰니스는 또 한미약품과 공동으로 직장인 건강관리 서비스 프로젝트를 진행 중이다. 이 프로젝트는 대사증후군 예방을 위한 것으로, 대사증후군은 당뇨나 암을 유발할 수 있는 심각한 질병이다. 운동 부족은 이 병의 핵심 원인 중 하나다. 4차 산업혁명은 운동 부족을 더 심화시킬 수 있다.“People will become physically less active due to the penetration of smart technologies into their daily lives,” said Kim Do-kyun, a professor of sports marketing at Kyung Hee University, referencing emerging technologies such as self-driving vehicles as examples. “Life may become more convenient but people need pleasure stemming from physical activities in order to maximize their quality of life.”김도균 경희대 스포츠마케팅 교수는 자율주행차 등의 첨단 기술을 언급하며 "스마트 기술이 일상 생활 속으로 들어오면서 사람들의 육체 활동이 줄어들 것"이라며 “생활은 더 편리해지겠지만 삶의 행복과 가치를 높이기 위해 사람들은 신체 활동에서 비롯되는 즐거움을 필요로 하게 될 것"이라고 말했다.Kim added that with the fall of working hours, there will more be more opportunities for leisure, which should be used to compensate for the lack of physical activity.김 교수는 또 근로시간의 단축으로 인해 레저 활동을 즐길 기회가 늘어날 것이며, 이를 통해 줄어든 신체 활동을 보완해야 한다고 덧붙였다.Estimates by the OECD show that average yearly working hours have been falling across the globe, especially in advanced countries.실제로 근로 시간은 선진국을 중심으로 지속적으로 줄어들고 있다.The OECD data indicates that, in just past half a century, the average working hours in Korea, a country notorious for long working hours, fell from 2,864 per year in 1980 to 2,113 in 2015. Based on the OECD data, the Ministry of Science, ICT and Future Planning forecasted that working hours in Korea will fall to 1800 hours per year by 2030.OECD에 따르면 지난 반세기 동안 미국의 연간 근로시간은 1950년 1963시간에서 2015년 1790시간으로 줄었다. 장시간 노동으로 악명 높은 한국에서조차 1980년 2864시간이던 연평균 근로시간은 2015년 2113시간으로 감소했다. 미래창조과학부는 2030년 한국의 연평균 근로시간이 1800시간으로 줄어들 것으로 전망했다.“Throughout the past industrial revolutions, the average daily working hours have gone steadily down,” explained Kim. “It went from 12 hours to less and less with the advent of advanced information technologies and automation of production by the machines. This will be more apparent in the era of the fourth industrial revolution.”김 교수는 “과거 산업혁명의 시기들을 지나오면서 근로 시간은 계속해서 감소했다"며 “과거 12시간이던 일일 근로시간이 기술 발전과 생산 자동화로 점차 줄었으며 이러한 현상은 4차 산업혁명 시대에 더욱 두드러질 것”이라고 말했다.BY CHOI HYUNG-JO [choi.hyungjo@joongang.co.kr]최형조 기자