NEW ARRIVALS

AUTHOR : Erin Benzakein (Author), Julie Chai (Author), Michele M. Waite (Photographer)PUBLISHER : Chronicle BooksPRICE($) : 29.95GENRE : Crafts, Hobbies & HomeFrom Erin Benzakein, a leader in the farm-to-centerpiece movement and owner of the internationally renowned Floret Flower Farm, “Cut Flower Garden” is equal parts instruction and inspiration - a book overflowing with lush photography of magnificent flowers and breathtaking arrangements organized by season.This beautiful guide to growing, harvesting and arranging gorgeous blooms year-round gives readers vital tools to nurture a stunning flower garden and use their blossoms to create showstopping arrangements.AUTHOR : Stan BeechamPUBLISHER : McGraw-Hill EducationPRICE($) : 25GENRE : Business & MoneyDiscover the winning secrets of the world’s most successful people.As a top-level sport psychologist and performance consultant, Dr. Stan Beeham knows what it takes to succeed on the playing field, in the board room and in all other walks of life. This award-winning book takes you inside the minds of major-league athletes, Olympic medal winners and world-class business leaders to reveal the key motivators and mental processes that drive people to victory. Learn to:· Retrain your brain to think like a winner· Conquer your fears· Achieve peak performance· Become the person you want to beWhether you’re a self starter, team player or corporate leader, you can apply these proven mind techniques to any field or endeavor quickly, easily and effectively. Filled with power-boosting mental exercises, positive attitude adjusters and inspiring true stories of individual success, this book provides all the tools you need to set your goals, sharpen your focus and achieve your personal best. It’s like having your own private coach cheering you on every step of the way.AUTHOR : Madeline Puckette, Justin HammackPUBLISHER : AveryPRICE($) : 25GENRE : Cookbooks, Food & WineRed or white? Cabernet or merlot? Light or bold? Drinking great wine isn’t hard, but finding great wine does require an understanding of the fundamentals.“Wine Folly: The Essential Guide to Wine” will help you make sense of it all in a unique infographic manner. Designed by the creators of WineFolly.com, which has won Wine Blogger of the Year from the International Wine & Spirits Competition, this book combines sleek designs with data visualization to give readers readily understandable, pragmatic answers to all their wine questions, including:·Detailed taste profiles· A guide to food pairing· A wine-region section with detailed maps· Practical tips and tricks for serving wine· Methods for identifying flavorsPacked with information and encouragement, “Wine Folly: The Essential Guide to Wine” will give you confidence at the table.AUTHOR : Nele NeuhausPUBLISHER : Minotaur BooksPRICE($ ) : 16.99GENRE : Mystery, Thriller & SuspensePolice Detective Pia Kirchhoff is about to leave on her long-delayed honeymoon when she receives a phone call. An elderly woman has been shot and killed while walking her dog. A short while later, another murder is committed and the modus operandi is eerily similar - a woman is killed by a bullet that smashes through her kitchen window … and in both cases, the same weapon fired the shot.Two more murders follow in short order. None of the victims had enemies and no one knows why they were singled out. As fear of the Taunus Sniper grows, Detective Kirchhoff and her partner, Oliver von Bodenstein, search for the suspect.