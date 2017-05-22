Taking quiet time

President Moon Jae-in and his wife Kim Jung-sook pay respects at his family’s ancesteral burial site in Sangbuk-myeon, Yangsan, South Gyeongsang, Sunday. The Blue House said Moon will use one of his vacation days today to stay in Yangsan and think about state affairs. According to Park Soo-hyun, presidential spokesman, a president has 21 vacation days a year, and Moon decided to formally take one day’s leave. On Wednesday, Moon will attend a memorial to mark the 8th anniversary of the death of former President Roh Moo-hyun in Bongha Village of Gimhae, South Gyeongsang, where Roh’s family home and grave are located. [BLUE HOUSE]