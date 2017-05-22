North fires 8th missile test this year

North Korea test-fired a ballistic missile Sunday afternoon, which flew more than 500 kilometers, only a week after it launched another rocket, South Korea’s military announced.President Moon Jae-in immediately convened a National Security Council meeting to discuss the communist neighbor’s provocation.“North Korea fired an unidentified ballistic missile in the eastern direction at around 4:59 p.m. from the vicinity of Pukchang in Pyeongannam-do (South Pyeongan Province),” the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said in a statement.It said South Korea and the U.S. are analyzing details including the type of the missile and its exact trajectory.’It marked Pyongyang’s eighth missile test this year.A week ago, the North test-fired what is believed to be an intermediate-range ballistic missile from Kusong, North Pyongan Province.The Hwasong-12 missile traveled around 700 kilometers for half an hour before splashing into the East Sea.The launch was also seen as a test of the new South Korean administration of Moon Jae-in who took office earlier on May 10.On April 29, the North fired a ballistic missile from a Pukchang area but it exploded in mid-air minutes after lift-off, the South Korean and U.S. militaries announced at the time.Yonhap