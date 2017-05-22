Korean national shot and killed in Philippines

A South Korean national was found shot to death in the Filipino resort province of Cebu, the foreign ministry official here said Sunday.“A South Korean was found shot to death at a house in Lapu-Lapu City of Cebu, Philippines, at 4:40 p.m. on Saturday [local time],” the official said on condition of anonymity. The victim is known to be a man in his 40s.A neighbor of the victim who reportedly sensed a foul odor coming from the house first found the deceased while looking through a window and contacted the police. The time of death is estimated to have been two to three days before it was reported.“An investigation is underway,” the official said.South Korean consular officers were sent to the scene to join the Filipino police’s investigation as soon as they were made aware of the case late Saturday.Three forensic experts from the National Police Agency will also be dispatched to the scene.If police conclude that this is homicide, it will be the first South Korean citizen killed in the Philippines this year. The number of South Koreans killed in the Philippines stood at 11 in 2015 and nine in 2016.Yonhap