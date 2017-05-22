Redefining Seoul-Tokyo ties (국문)

President Moon Jae-in’s special delegation to Japan is having a busy four-day visit. Special envoy Moon Hee-sang met with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Cabinet Minister Yoshihide Suga, Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida and Liberal Democratic Party secretary Toshihiro Nikai on May 17 and 18. Suga is Abe’s right-hand man, and Kishida is an LDP faction leader and one of the candidates to become the next prime minister. Nikai is known to value the good-neighbor policy. Overall, Japan is offering a warm welcome to Moon.
It is interesting that neither the Korean nor Japanese sides highlighted the “comfort women” settlement. Moon mentioned the national sentiment instead of insisting upon a renegotiation. Prime Minister Abe adheres to the agreement. They are trying to shelve their disagreements and minimize discord. It would be desirable to find a new vision and come up with a solution within the new frame.
Volatile issues like territorial and history issues have long troubled Korea-Japan waters. With no central axis of future vision and strategy, both countries have been captivated by national sentiments. Public sentiment in low-growth periods often lacks tolerance. In Korea, the self-assertive generation emerged along with enhanced national strength. Laws have begun to get involved in diplomacy. In Japan, history revisionism on the far right became stronger. Seoul and Tokyo have long been busy maintaining the situation. The perception of each worsened. What does Japan mean to Korea, and vice versa? With the new administration beginning, these two countries need to redefine their relationship.
It is noteworthy that Moon mentioned continuing the Korea-Japan Joint Declaration of Partnership in 1998. The declaration by President Kim Dae-jung and Prime Minister Keizo Obuchi was a turning point in bilateral relations. The statement contains Japan’s repentance and apology for colonial occupation. The 1995 Murayama Statement was not limited to Korea. Korea acknowledged Japan’s international contribution after the war. The frame of bilateral exchange and cooperation was set up. Despite the discord and confrontations, the foundation was not shaken because of the cooperation from the 1998 partnership declaration.
The Korea-Japan relations designed in the declaration is a partnership sharing liberal democracy and market economy. The 1965 system prioritized Korea’s economic development and security consideration as it was during the Cold War. The 1998 system has evolved to reflect Korea’s growth and confidence.
Next year marks the 20th anniversary of the partnership declaration. The world has changed, and so has Korea and Japan. The United States has declined, and China has emerged. North Korea’s nuclear possessions are a real threat. Korea and Japan both have the concerns of low birth rates, aging populations and the decline of their non-capital regions. It is a good opportunity to seek cooperative measures for bilateral and multilateral relations involving Korea and Japan.
JoongAng Ilbo, May 20, Page 26
*The author is the Tokyo bureau chief of the JoongAng Ilbo.
OH YOUNG-HWAN
문재인 대통령의 일본 특사단 3박4일 일정이 분주하다. 문희상 특사는 17~18일 아베 신조 총리와 스가 요시히데 관방장관, 기시다 후미오 외상, 니카이 도시히로 자민당 간사장을 만났다. 스가는 아베의 오른팔이고, 기시다는 자민당 파벌 회장으로 총리 후보 중 한 명이다. 니카이는 교린(交隣)론자다. 문 특사의 방일에선 전반적으로 일본의 후대(厚待)가 감지된다. 외교는 의전이기도 하다.
한·일 양측이 이번에 애써 한·일 위안부 합의 문제를 부각시키지 않으려고 한 점은 흥미롭다. 문 특사는 대통령의 대선 기간 중 재협상론 대신 국민 정서를 꺼냈다. 아베 총리는 합의 이행의 원칙적 입장을 밝혔다. 간극이 있는 사안은 선반에 얹어 놓고 갈등을 관리해 보자는 것 같다. 양국이 관계를 재검토해 새 비전을 찾고 그 틀 안에서 해법을 내놓는다면 더할 나위가 없다.
한·일 관계는 너무 오래 좌표를 잃었다. 휘발성이 강한 영토·과거사 문제가 지배했다. 미래 비전·전략의 중심축이 없다 보니 양국 정부 모두 국민 감정의 포로가 됐다. 저성장 시대의 여론은 포용력을 잃기 십상이다. 여기에 한국은 국력 신장과 더불어 자신을 주장하는 세대가 전면에 등장했다. 사법이 외교 영역에 발을 들여놓기 시작했다. 일본은 우파의 역사 수정주의 기류가 강해졌다. 양국 정부가 상황 관리에 급급해 한 지 오래다. 그러다 보니 상대를 보는 시각의 진폭이 커졌다. 동맹에서 가상의 적까지 스펙트럼이 넓다. 한·일은 서로에게 무엇인가. 새 정부 출범을 맞아 관계를 재정의(再定義)해 볼 때가 됐다.
문 특사가 아베 총리에게 1998년 한·일 파트너십 공동선언의 계승을 언급한 점은 주목된다. 당시 김대중 대통령, 오부치 게이조 총리 간 선언은 한·일 관계의 전환점이었다. 문서는 일본의 식민지 지배에 대한 반성·사죄를 담았다. 95년 무라야마 담화는 한국만을 대상으로 한 것이 아니었다. 한국은 전후 일본의 국제 공헌을 평가했다. 양국 간 전면 교류·협력의 틀이 만들어졌다. 양국 간 갈등·대립 속에서도 근간이 흔들리지 않는 것은 그때 본격화한 교류·협력의 버팀목 때문일지 모른다.
이 선언이 그린 한일· 관계는 자유민주주의·시장경제를 공유하는 동반자다. 한·일 국교 정상화를 ‘65년 체제’라고 한다면 이 선언은 ‘98년 체제’라 해도 무방할 정도로 한 획을 그었다. 65년 체제는 한국의 경제 발전과 안보적 고려를 우선했다. 냉전시대였다. 98년 체제는 진화했다. 한국의 발전과 자신감이 반영돼 있다. 탈냉전, 미국 일극(一極) 시기였다.
마침 내년은 파트너십 공동선언 20주년이다. 그새 세계도, 한국도, 일본도 변했다. 미국은 상대적으로 퇴조했고 중국은 급부상했다. 북한의 핵 보유가 현실화됐다. 한·일은 모두 저출산·고령화, 지방 쇠퇴의 과제를 안고 있다. 한·일 양자·다자 관계의 청사진과 포괄적 협력 방안을 모색해 볼 좋은 기회다. 한·일 신시대는 다시 열릴 수 있다.
오영환 도쿄총국장