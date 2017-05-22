Redesigning the Constitution (국문)
In a lunch meeting with floor leaders of five political parties, President Moon Jae-in pledged to proceed with the rewriting of the 1987 Constitution in June next year as he promised during the presidential campaign. Korean society is demanding changes to its constitutional system to catch up with the changes of the last three decades. Structural problems like income inequalities, aging population, youth unemployment, and lack of social mobility are worsening and threatening the sustainability of Korean society. A constitution established 30 years ago when the country was at a fledgling stage of democracy has limitations. We have learned in a painful way that the current presidential system of over-concentration of power can lead to appalling abuses.
A consensus has been building on the need for constitutional reform and all five major candidates in the last presidential election supported it. But past presidents all punted once they were elected. Moon reiterated his commitment after 10 days in office. Attending a memorial service for the May 18 Gwangju Democratization Movement, Moon pledged he would reflect the spirit of the democracy movement in the new constitution. He reaffirmed his plan when he met with floor leaders.
But it’s a complicated process. There are still big differences over what changes should be made. A reform committee under the National Assembly favors the Austrian system of having a chancellor as the government chief and the president as head of the state. Moon thinks the keystone of the reform should be changing the president’s single five-year term to two-term of four years each, as in the U.S. Parties also differ in the redesigning of the electoral map.
During the campaign, Moon said he would form a reform committee in the government and an umbrella body to solicit public opinions. The 1987 Constitution was the byproduct of the democracy movement and left out any input from the general public.
Constitutional reform is a reinvention of Korea. Political interests must be put aside for the sake of the future of the country and its people. There is only a year to draw up an outline. The political circles must place public opinion ahead of their interests and demonstrate bipartisanship to come up with the best possible constitutional framework.
문재인 대통령이 어제 청와대에서 오찬을 함께한 여야 5당 원내대표들에게 “내년 6월 약속대로 개헌을 하겠다”고 밝힘으로써 헌법 개정의 길이 본격적으로 열리게 됐다. 산업화 반세기, 민주화 30년을 지나오면서 한국 사회는 다시 한번 광범한 정책적·제도적 개혁을 필요로 한 지 오래다. 양극화, 고령화, 청년실업과 계층의 고착화 등 사회의 안정적 발전을 위협하는 문제들이 갈수록 심각해지고 있지만 30년 전 만들어진 헌법으로는 이러한 막중한 도전들을 돌파해 나가기 어려운 현실이다. 권력의 집중에 따른 제왕적 대통령의 존재는 어처구니없는 국정 농단으로 이어질 수 있다는 사실도 뼈저리게 체험했다.
이에 따라 오래전부터 개헌의 필요성이 제기돼 왔으며 지난 대선에서도 5명의 후보 모두 임기 중 개헌하겠다는 약속을 했다. 하지만 역대 대통령들이 선거 전에는 개헌을 주장하다가 막상 당선되고 나면 여러 구실을 들어 개헌에 미온적 태도를 보여 온 게 사실이다. 그런 의미에서 문 대통령의 개헌 천명은 신선하고 바람직스럽다. 문 대통령은 18일에도 “5·18민주화운동 정신을 헌법 전문(前文)에 수록하겠다”고 밝혀 개헌을 언급했지만 다음 날 바로 여야 원내대표들에게 개헌의지를 재확인한 것은 평가받기 충분하다.
하지만 개헌이 실제 이뤄지기까지는 넘어야 할 산이 많다. 가장 첨예한 권력구조 개편에 대해서도 의견차가 크다. 국회에서 운영 중인 개헌특위에서는 외치(外治)를 담당하는 대통령과 내치(內治)를 담당하는 국무총리를 각각 뽑는 ‘오스트리아식 이원집정부제’에 찬성하는 쪽이지만 문 대통령은 대선 전인 지난달 개헌특위에서 “4년 중임 대통령제로의 개헌이 5년 단임제의 폐해를 극복하는 길”이라고 밝혔다. 현행 소선거구제의 개편에 대해서도 정당마다 입장이 다르다.
관건은 청와대에서 자체 개헌안을 발의하느냐인데, 어제 회동에서도 문 대통령은 “국민과 국회의 개헌 방향이 반드시 일치하는 건 아니다”며 개헌안을 내놓을 뜻을 내비쳤다. 문 대통령은 선거기간 동안에도 “정부에 개헌특위를 구성하고 산하에 국민참여개헌논의기구를 설치하겠다”고 공약했다. 현행 헌법이 1987년 6·10항쟁의 결과물인데도 6·10항쟁의 주역인 시민들이 개헌 과정에서 소외됐던 점을 생각하면 이번 개헌에는 시민 참여를 적극적으로 고려할 필요가 있다. 개헌에서 권력구조보다도 더 중요한 작업은 대한민국이 미래 지향적으로 추구해야 할 헌법적 가치를 결정하는 것과 국민 생활에 직접적 영향을 미치는 영역에서의 불합리를 개선하는 것이기 때문이다.
개헌은 대한민국을 재설계하는 일이다. 국가와 국민의 미래가 달린 만큼 당리당략이 끼어들 틈이 없다. 개헌안을 만드는 데 고작 1년의 시간밖에 남아 있지 않은 상황이어서 더욱 그렇다. 정치권은 국민 의사 수렴과 공적 이익만을 최우선과제로 생각하고 초당적인 협력과 치열한 논의를 통해 100년 미래를 내다보는 최상의 헌법개정안을 만들어 내도록 노력해야 한다.