Diplomacy rising (국문)

We welcome President Moon Jae-in’s swift appointments Sunday of top diplomatic and security officials. We take special note of his decision to pick Kang Kyung-wha, a senior policy advisor for former UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon, as minister for foreign affairs. Kang, a woman diplomat with no record of passing the state-administered Foreign Service Examination, was chosen to reflect the liberal president’s effort to reinvent the bureaucratic culture in the ministry and promote gender equality in officialdom. We hope Kang passes a confirmation hearing by the National Assembly and reforms the sclerotic bureaucracy at the ministry.
What also attracts our attention is the president’s appointment of Chung Eui-yong, former South Korean ambassador to Geneva, as head of the National Security Office (NSO). His choice for the position, which has traditionally been taken by high-ranking military officials, shows the new administration’s determination to tackle our security challenges through diplomatic means. Announcing the new appointments, Moon said he valued the role of diplomacy in resolving our security crisis with the North Korean nuclear threat. It is more desirable for the government to address the nuclear issue through peaceful means than resorting to military means.
We also welcome Moon’s appointments of Hong Seok-hyun, chairman of the Korean Peninsula Forum and former ambassador to Washington, and Moon Chung-in, former professor emeritus at Yonsei University, as special advisors for unification, diplomacy and security affairs. Moon can take advantage of their strong backgrounds and their connections around the world.
What concerns us is foreign affairs minister-nominee Kang’s lack of experience in bilateral diplomacy after being a senior policy advisor at the United Nations. The dearth of experience in handling Seoul-Beijing or Seoul-Tokyo relations could possibly lead to a bigger say for the NSO chief and special advisors in making decisions. Moon and diplomatic authorities are sailing into big international events, including a summit with U.S. President Donald Trump next month and the G-20 Summit in Germany in July. Our diplomats must do their best to help Kang deal with the challenges facing the nation abroad.
JoongAng Ilbo, May 22, Page 34
문재인 대통령이 어제 단행한 외교·안보 인사는 화급한 현안이 산적한 가운데 신속히 이뤄졌다는 점에서 긍정적이다. 특히 외교부 장관 후보자로 비(非)외무고시 출신 여성 외교관인 강경화 유엔 사무총장 정책특보를 발탁한 것은 관료주의 타파 및 성 평등 차원에서 신선했다. 강 후보자가 외교부에 참신한 개혁의 바람을 불어넣어 주길 기대한다.
군 인사가 도맡아 왔던 청와대 국가안보실장에 외교관 출신의 정의용 전 제네바 대사를 기용한 것도 눈에 띈다. 군사 문제가 깊숙이 얽히기 마련인 안보 현안을 외교 채널 중심으로 풀어나가겠다는 현 정부의 의지가 읽힌다. 이날 인사안을 발표한 문 대통령이 직접 "안보와 외교는 동전의 양면으로, 북핵 위기에서는 외교의 역할이 더 중요하다고 생각한다"고 밝인 것도 같은 맥락이다. 가능하기만 하다면 북핵 문제 역시 군사적 위협 같은 강압적 방법 대신 평화로운 외교 협상으로 푸는 게 바람직하다는 건 두말할 나위가 없다.
대통령 통일·외교·안보 특별보좌관에 홍석현 한반도포럼 이사장과 문정인 연세대 명예특임교수를 임명한 것은 이들의 깊은 경륜과 전 세계에 걸친 폭넓은 인맥을 활용할 수 있다는 점에서 환영할 일이다. 이들은 대북 압박과 함께 대화의 중요성도 강조해온 인사들이다. 문재인 정부가 과거 노무현 정부 시절의 '자주파-동맹파 논쟁' 같은 불필요한 오해를 피하기 위해 두 특보의 경험과 중량감을 적극 활용하려는 포석으로 보인다.
굳이 우려되는 부분이라면 강 후보자가 유엔 등 다자외교에 밝은 반면 한·미, 한·중, 한·일 등 양자 관계에 생소할지 모른다는 점이다. 이런 부분을 보완하려면 외교안보 분야는 부처 중심의 국정 운용을 넘어 안보실장·특보들과 협력하는 '팀 플레이'가 한층 요구된다. 현재 문 대통령은 한·미 정상회담을 시작으로 주요 20개국(G20) 정상회의 등 굵직한 국제행사들을 앞두고 있다. 앞으로 임명될 차관 등 외교부 수뇌부에도 외교 현장에서 잔뼈가 굵은 전문가들을 적절히 배치해 외교안보 실무를 보좌해야 할 것이다.