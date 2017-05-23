Louis Quatorze show features custom jewelry

Jewelry exhibition showing collaborated works by Korean and French artists and designers is currently on at the Platform-L Contemporary Art Center. [LOUIS QUATORZE]

Fashion brand Louis Quatorze’s recent exhibition showcasing handmade jewelry created by French and Korean designers and artists has been luring jewelry lovers. Admission is free and visitors have the opportunity to buy the products - or make their own.The “Mirage Printainer” exhibition is being held at the brand’s Platform-L Contemporary Art Center in southern Seoul until May 31.The exhibition has been organized with the Ateliers d’Art de France (AAF), where artisans and designers from Korea and France collaborated to create handmade jewelry using materials including textiles, acrylic, embroidery, metal, crystal and wood.Participating artists include Tzuri Gueta, Atelier Legeron and Lorina Balteanu from France and Shin Hye-rim, Jung Ji-min and Kim Jong-suk from Korea.Louis Quatorze said it has signed an MOU with the AAF, and will hold such collaboration exhibitions of jewelry regularly.Visitors can also make their own jewelry with the help of a participating artist at a workshop held every Saturday and Sunday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. until May 28. It costs 35,000 won ($31) including the cost of the materials. The art center opens everyday from noon and closes at 9 p.m. For more information, visit www.louisquatorze.com.BY YIM SEUNG-HYE [sharon@joongang.co.kr]