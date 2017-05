Actor Jang Keun-suk will return to Korea’s big screen in award-winning director Kim Ki-duk’s new film, his agency said Monday.Tree J Co. said Jang has recently confirmed his appearance in “The Time of Humans.” It will be his first film in six years and first work with Kim. Kim’s 23rd feature film is about a journey to get to the root of human beings while testing the limits of human emotions, morality and ethics. Yonhap