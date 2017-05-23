FT Island celebrates their 10th year in June

FT Island, pioneers of boy bands credited for popularizing the pop-rock band format in Korea, is making a comeback in June.According to sources in the music industry yesterday, the band is looking to celebrate its decade in the music industry through multiple endeavors, first of which will be the release of a new album.FT Island debuted on June 7, 2007 with the album “Cheerful Sensibility.” The commemorative album, currently without a title, will also be released on June 7 to celebrate the band’s birthday.The five member band led by vocalist Lee Hong-gi produced hit after hit in the late 2000s, and revived the band format in a market oversaturated by boy groups and girl groups.The band is also scheduled to headline “Great Meeting,” a joint rock festival by Korea and Japan to be held in July in Seoul.By Kim Jung-kyoon