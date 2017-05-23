Baek Ji-young gives birth to a girl

Singer Baek Ji-young and Jung Suk-won, who have been married for four years, had their first child, a daughter yesterday.Ilgan Sports, an affiliate of the Korea JoongAng Daily, exclusively reported the news, saying that the mother and the child are both in healthy condition.Multiple sources told Ilgan Sports that Baek gave birth to the baby in a hospital located in Jung District, central Seoul. Her due date was on the 24th.Baek’s agency, Music Works, also confirmed the delivery of the baby to Ilgan Sports, saying, “Baek gave natural childbirth [yesterday]. Both the mother and child are in good condition, with the daughter weighing 3.5 kilograms.”Baek and Jung have nine years of age difference between them and got married in 2013. Baek had a miscarriage that year.She uploaded a post on her Instagram account last October reporting news of her pregnancy, which read, “Dangkongee [a baby nickname] is growing well. I pray for anyone who has gone through the same pain as me, and for the ones who are currently pregnant as well.”By Kim Jung-kyoon