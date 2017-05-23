'Get Out' brings in the crowds on debut weekend

Despite getting leaked online, satirical horror flick “Get Out” managed to top the domestic box office on its opening weekend. [UNIVERSAL PICTURES INTERNATIONAL KOREA]

“Get Out” went straight to the top for its debut weekend, reaching the number one spot at the domestic box office.Director Jordan Peele’s debut movie swept the box office from Friday to Sunday selling 802,000 tickets at 945 screens. The satirical horror accounted for 39 percent of the entire ticket sales, raking in 6.81 billion won ($6 million).“Get Out” has sold more than a million tickets in five days since it dropped on Wednesday. The film managed to top the weekend box office despite illegally being leaked online through a number of peer-to-peer file sharing sites.Local crime action “The Merciless” debuted in second place with 376,000 tickets. Helmed by Byun Sung-hyun and starring Seol Kyung-gu and Yim Si-wan, it was one of the most highly-anticipated movies this month, especially considering that it will be screened at the Midnight Screening section of the Cannes Film Festival.Its relatively weak performance could be due to a backlash against the director following recent inappropriate comments on Twitter. The day before the May 8 presidential election he tweeted: “[The film] is not getting properly advertised due to the presidential election. Delay the election. I’ve prepared as long as you guys have.”Byun also retweeted a sexist tweet that objectified women. He later apologized in response to the public backlash that saw some moviegoers boycott the film.“The Merciless” has so far sold 589,000 tickets and will be screened at Cannes on Wednesday.“King Arthur: Legend of the Sword,” a gritty reimagining of the Arthurian legend, came in third with 209,000 admissions. Considering its big-budget special effects and lead actors Jude Law and rising Hollywood star Charlie Hunnam, its performance at the Korean box office was disappointing, although not surprising, considering it only managed third at the North American box office last week. The movie has sold 329,800 tickets since it dropped on Wednesday.DreamWorks Animation’s animated comedy “The Boss Baby,” featuring a baby who wears a suit and talks like an adult, followed next in its third weekend while Ridley Scott’s newest chapter of the alien franchise, “Alien: Covenant” fell four places from last week to fifth on its second weekend.Male-centered local crime comedy “The Sheriff in Town,” starring Lee Sung-min and Cho Jin-woong, also dropped four spots down to rank sixth on its third weekend.Marvel’s science-fiction “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.2,” featuring the intergalactic band of misfits, remains strong at the North American box office but has slipped down to seventh in Korea.Japanese romance animation “A Silent Voice: The Movie” and local suspense thriller “The Tooth and the Nail,” which is adapted from Bill S. Ballinger’s 1955 novel of the same name, came in at eighth and ninth respectively.French romance adventure “Lost in Paris” rounded out the top ten.BY JIN MIN-JI [jin.minji@joongang.co.kr]