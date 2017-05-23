Gaining momentum (국문)

Former U.S. Secretary of State Colin Powell is a retired four-star general who had served as chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. He has ample experiences in military and diplomacy and has proposed three principles of diplomacy.
The first is that “power is a necessary condition for foreign policy success but not always a sufficient one.” When only power is used, the authority of power is reduced, so it needs to be used along with dialogue for diplomacy to work properly. The second principle is, “policy success comes easier with more actors working with you than against you.” Even a superpower like the United States cannot attain its goals on its own. The third diplomatic principle is that the most advantageous outcome may be an incomplete success. Offering an honorable path of escape to an adversary is sometimes wise.
The Moon Jae-in administration is running at full speed, and one of the unavoidable challenges is inter-Korean relations. Considering the nuclear threats and the North-U.S. friction, normalizing inter-Korean relations won’t be easy. But we’ve heard how hard it can be so many times. Now, we need to spend time solving the problem.
The Moon administration has a clear will to solve the problem. How about resolving the current crisis with Powell’s three principles of diplomacy? Firstly, international sanctions are in place, so the government should use civilian resources as a dialogue proxy. North Korea and Pyongyang had a 1.5 track unofficial contact in Oslo, Norway, on May 8 and 9. North Korean government authorities are not comfortable with contact with South Korean government officials, because if no outcome is attained in the contract, North Korean interlocutors may find themselves in a difficult position later. A special envoy is an option, but Pyongyang may refuse. Therefore, a non-govermental person trusted by the government can meet North Korean delegates in Pyongyang or elsewhere.
Secondly, we need to create an atmosphere for neighboring countries to support the Moon administration. Sending special envoys to the four neighboring powers was a clever move that brought outcomes more satisfying than were expected. In order to avoid “Korea passing,” Seoul needs to build more trust with the United States and Japan to make them solid allies. Korea needs the United States and Japan on its back to get support from China and Russia.
Thirdly, North Korea needs an escape. U.S. President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson mentioned “peace” to Moon’s special envoy to the United States as a path of escape. That’s what the United States did during the Cuban Missile Crisis in 1962. Turkey announced to withdraw U.S. Jupiter missiles aiming at Moscow to provide an “honorable path of escape” to Soviet’s Nikita Khrushchev. The Moon administration needs to consult with the United States on possible escapes.
The diplomatic and security lineup includes people who have little experience dealing with North Korea. It is unknown whether they can resolve the ongoing crisis. But if experienced veterans are added to the team, the momentum may be enough.
The author is a researcher at the Unification Research Institute of the JoongAng Ilbo.
KO SOO-SUK
콜린 파월 전 미국 국무장관은 합참의장을 지낸 4성 장군 출신으로 군과 외교를 두루 경험한 사람이다. 그런 그가 외교의 세 가지 원칙을 제시한 적이 있다.
첫째, 힘은 외교정책의 성공을 위한 필요조건이지만 충분조건은 아니다. 힘만 사용하면 나중에 ‘힘의 권위’가 떨어지므로 대화를 함께 사용해야 외교가 제대로 작동한다는 조언이다. 둘째, 외교는 뜻을 같이하는 나라들의 지원을 얻을 때 성공할 확률이 높다. 미국과 같은 초강대국도 혼자서 자신의 목표를 실현할 수 없다는 설명이다. 셋째, 외교는 완벽을 추구하는 것이 아니라 목표를 부분적으로 이뤘을 때 더 유리하다. 궁지에 몰린 적에게 퇴로를 만들어주는 것이 미완의 성공이지만 현실적이고 현명한 선택이라는 충고다.
출범하자마자 숨 가쁘게 달려가는 문재인 정부에 피할 수 없는 난관이 많은데 그 가운데 하나가 남북관계다. 코앞에 있는 북핵 현실과 북·미 갈등을 고려하면 남북관계를 정상화하기가 쉽지 않다. 하지만 어렵다는 얘기는 그동안 지겹도록 했다. 지금은 문제를 푸는 데 시간을 할애할 때다.
문재인 정부는 남북관계를 정상화하려는 의지가 확고해 보인다. 그런 의지를 가지고 파월이 말한 외교 3원칙을 반영해 현재의 위기를 풀어 보면 어떨까. 첫째, 국제제재가 엄연한 현실인 만큼 민간을 대화 파트너로 활용할 필요가 있다. 북한과 미국은 지난 8~9일(현지시간) 노르웨이 오슬로에서 1.5트랙(반관반민) 비공식 대화를 가졌다. 북한은 정부 당국자(1.0 트랙)의 공식적인 만남에 부담을 갖고 있다. 성과가 없을 경우 주동자가 곤란한 상황에 빠질 수 있기 때문이다. 특사가 방법일 수 있겠지만 북한이 거절할 경우 낭패를 볼 수 있다. 따라서 정부의 신임을 받는 민간이 평양 등에서 북한 대표를 만나면 된다.
둘째, 주변 국가들이 문재인 정부와 뜻을 같이할 수 있는 환경을 만들어야 한다. 4강 특사는 이런 관점에서 적절했고 기대 이상이다. 코리아 패싱(한국 건너뛰기)을 피하려면 미국·일본과 신뢰를 더 쌓아 확실한 우군(友軍)으로 만들 필요가 있다. 중국과 러시아의 지원을 받으려면 한국 뒤에 미국과 일본이 있어야 한다.
셋째, 북한에 퇴로를 만들어 줘야 한다. 미국의 트럼프 대통령과 틸러슨 국무장관이 홍석현 미국특사에게 ‘평화’ ‘체제보장’을 언급한 것은 퇴로를 열어준 것으로 보인다. 미국은 1962년 쿠바 미사일 위기 때도 그렇게 했다. 터키에서 모스크바를 겨냥하던 미국의 주피터 미사일을 철수하겠다고 발표함으로써 소련의 흐루쇼프에게 ‘명예로운’ 퇴로를 만들어 주었다. 문재인 정부는 퇴로를 놓고 미국과 고민할 필요가 있다.
어제 발표된 외교안보라인을 보면 ‘한국 외교의 1순위’ 북핵 문제를 다뤄본 경험이 없는 사람들로 짜여 있다. 실타래처럼 얽힌 지금의 위기를 풀 수 있을지 걱정이 앞선다. 향후 경험이 많고 노련한 전문가들이 추가로 보완돼야 특사외교로 조성된 모멘텀을 살릴 수 있을 것이다.
고수석 통일문화연구소 연구위원/북한학 박사