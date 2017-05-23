Kospi companies’ debt ratio increased in first quarter

Korean companies listed on the country’s main stock market saw their debt ratio inch up in the first quarter of this year, data showed Monday.The debt-to-equity ratio of the 725 listed companies came to 116.8 percent at the end of March, up 1.77 percentage points from the end of December, according to data by the Korea Exchange and the Korea Listed Companies Association.The ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its stockholders’ equity.The firms’ debt totaled 1,322.9 trillion won ($1.18 trillion) as of the end of March, up 0.66 percent from three months earlier, with their combined equity dropping 0.86 percent to 1,132.9 trillion won.The data showed 361 companies had a debt ratio of 100 percent or lower, while the ratio for 102 firms exceeded 200 percent. Yonhap