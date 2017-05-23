Balance amid chaebol reform (국문)

President Moon Jae-in has formed his economic policy team. Kim Dong-yeon, president of Ajou University, chosen as deputy prime minister for economy and finance minister, is an iconic figure in the bureaucratic community who ascended to the vice ministerial post in the finance ministry from a humble background of poverty and night school. Chang Ha-sung, liberal-minded professor of economics at Korea University who had been championing overhaul in family-run chaebol predominance to ease inequalities in the economy was named his chief of staff for policy. But what matters more than their epic rise is their policy-making.
Through his choice of an economic team, Moon has specified the direction for generating growth through income increase for his economic policy. Chang will be spearheading reforms with another chaebol critic, Kim Sang-jo, named as the chief of antitrust agency Fair Trade Commission.
Moon said Chang is the best person to change economic and social policy toward people and small and midsize enterprises from the current system that revolves around chaebol and large companies to ensure more equal and balanced growth. He’s stayed true to his campaign pledge of chaebol reform. Chang in a press conference said the corporate habitat that breeds jobs must run on a system where everyone can gain. He said the goal of reform is to invent a new structure. The first set of appointments suggests overhauls in the prosecutorial and corporate systems are the top priority of the new administration.
Kim Kwang-doo, a professor at Sogang University, tapped to the second highest position at the new National Economic Advisory Council after the president, is a moderate conservative scholar who claims enhanced social security is possible only through tax hikes. The new economic team could study revisions to the tax code to raise sustainable funds for stronger social welfare.
The appointments raise hopes that some of the structural weaknesses of the Korean economy could finally be addressed. But experimental policies could be harmful. Since many of the figures are recruited from university with theoretic beliefs against chaebol reform, companies could be chased with demands for ownership restructure and higher taxes. They must be pursued regardless of the immediate harm if they end up reviving the economy. But textbook theories also point out that regulations and tax hikes can damp corporate investment and economic activity.
The new economic team must not direct real policies with blind faith in their theories. The economy is too fragile to survive experiments and mistakes. The national competitiveness could weaken if public policies are led in the opposition direction of other trading economies. The new economic team should balance reason and pragmatism in their reform drive. Its policy must aim to fix the unfair and outdated practices and rules while adding vitality to the economy.
문재인 정부의 경제정책을 이끌 새 정부 경제라인의 진용이 갖춰졌다. 경제부총리 겸 기획재정부 장관에 내정된 김동연 아주대 총장은 청계천 판잣집 소년가장 출신으로 고졸신화의 주인공이다. 청와대 정책실장에 임명된 장하성 고려대 경영대학원 교수는 “한국의 경제적 불평등을 해소하려면 재벌의 지배구조를 고쳐야 한다”며 재벌 개혁 운동에 매진해온 진보학자다. 이들의 인생만 보면 극적인 인사라고 할 수 있다.
하지만 국민이 주목해야 할 것은 이들이 펼쳐나갈 경제정책 방향이다. 문재인 대통령은 이 같은 경제라인 진용 구축을 통해 소득 주도 성장을 골자로 한 자신의 경제정책 ‘J노믹스(문재인+이코노믹스)’의 방향을 한층 구체화했다. 경제검찰로 불리는 공정거래위원장에 ‘재벌 개혁 전도사’로 불리는 김상조 한성대 교수를 내정한 데 이어 재벌 저격수를 자처하는 장 교수를 청와대 정책 컨트롤타워로 임명하면서다.
문 대통령은 장 신임실장을 소개하면서 “과거 재벌 대기업 중심 경제 패러다임에서 벗어나 사람 중심, 중소기업 중심으로 경제ㆍ사회 정책을 변화시켜 경제민주화와 소득주도 성장, 국민성장을 함께 추진할 최고의 적임자”라고 말했다. 대선 때 공약한 '재벌 개혁'에 드라이브를 걸겠다는 의지를 분명히 한 것이다. 장 실장은 어제 기자회견에서 “함께 잘 사는 구조를 만들기 위해서는 일자리 그리고 우리 삶의 출발인 기업의 생태계가 잡혀야 한다”며 “재벌 개혁은 새로운 구조 개혁의 성공 신화를 만들도록 하는 것”이라고 했다. 새 정부가 검찰 개혁과 함께 재벌 개혁을 국정 최우선 과제로 예고한 셈이다.
여기에 문 대통령이 의장을 맡는 국민경제자문회의 부의장으로 임명된 김광두 서강대 석좌교수는 “증세 없는 복지는 허구”라는 지론을 펼쳐온 개혁적 보수학자다. 아동부터 고령자에 이르기까지 다양한 복지 공약 재원 마련을 위한 증세 작업에도 드라이브가 걸릴 가능성이 커졌다.
이 같은 진용은 경제 양극화 해소 등 한국 경제가 떠안고 있는 문제를 일부 해결해 줄 수 있다는 기대감을 높이고 있다. 하지만 현실과 괴리된 정책실험은 돌이킬 수 없는 실패를 초래할 수 있다. 특히 이번에 발탁된 인사들은 학자 출신이 많은 데다 재벌 저격수들이 전진배치되면서 대기업 지배구조 수술과 증세까지 한꺼번에 추진될 가능성이 커졌다. 이런 조치가 경제에 활력을 가져온다면 당연히 추진해야 한다. 하지만 경제학 교과서만 들춰봐도 대기업 규제는 투자심리를 위축시키고, 증세는 되살아나는 경기에 찬물을 끼얹기 마련이다.
새 경제 라인은 학자로서 꿈꿔왔던 정책 목표를 맹신해서는 안 된다. 지금 한국 경제는 저성장의 늪에 빠져 단 한 번의 실수도 용납되지 않는 비상 상황이다. 더구나 개방경제 체제에서 경쟁국가와 다른 방향으로 제도를 개혁한다면 국가 경쟁력을 치명적으로 약화시킬 수 있다. 결국 새 경제라인에게 필요한 것은 무차별적 실험보다는 합리와 실용으로 뒷받침된 균형 감각이다. 잘못된 경제관행은 과감히 뜯어고치되 시장의 역동성이 살아나게 해야 J노믹스를 성공으로 이끌 것이다.