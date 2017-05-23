Hyundai Motor will use eco-friendly refrigerant in all cars

Hyundai Motor said Monday that all its passenger cars will use environmentally-friendly air-conditioning refrigerant by 2020 as part of its efforts to combat global warming.The automaker said it will adopt the R1234yf refrigerant for all of its passenger vehicles going forward.In the past it used eco-friendly refrigerants for vehicles sold in Europe in order to meet the European Commission standards regarding carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions.The automaker has been using R134a refrigerant, which has been cited for CO2 emissions, in its vehicles sold here, as Korea has no regulations preventing its use.The environmentally-friendly air conditioning refrigerants are roughly 10 times more expensive than the R134a, which means the price tag of Hyundai Motor’s passenger vehicles may rise.