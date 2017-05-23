Samsung to unveil world’s first ‘stretchable’ display panel

Samsung Display said Monday it will showcase the world’s first “stretchable” panel this week.The company said the stretchable OLED display is unique since it can bend in both directions, while previous flexible panels could only bend in one direction.The display will be showcased at the SID 2017 hosted by the Society for Information Display, which opened today and will run until Thursday in Los Angeles.Industry watchers said the stretchable display calls for more complicated technology than any other displays in the market.The company said its display can stretch as much as 12 millimeters when pressed, and yet still maintain a high degree of resolution.The product is expected to be widely used on Internet of Things and artificial intelligence devices.