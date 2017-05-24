Boy groups release summer songs

As a short-lived spring comes to a close with temperatures approaching 30 degrees Celsius (86 degrees Fahrenheit), boy groups are gearing up to release summer anthems before June.Boy Group SF9 will continue to push their song “Watch Out” from their second mini-album “Breaking Sensation” as a hit song. The hip-hop song is a warning shot to a former girlfriend.Group B.I.G released the single “Hello Hello” yesterday and showed a much more mature side to their music. For the song, freestyle dance team Prepix aided in the choreography.Group Snooper is going strong in Japan, as its fourth mini-album “I Wanna?” came in first on a Japanese music chart on Monday.Map6 also released its new single “I’m Ready” yesterday. They had a one year hiatus prior to the release.As some of the biggest artists like IU, Psy and Hyukoh battled each other since April to mid-May, younger artists are targeting a niche market while the more reputable ones prepare comebacks in the actual summer.By Kim Jung-kyoon