Unexpectedly, Sistar says it’s over

Girl group Sistar, which has been synonymous with summer hits, will disband after its contract with its agency Starship Entertainment expires in early June.Following a seven-year career, the group will release a single on May 31st and then disband. Individual contracts with the members of the group are still being negotiated.A source in the music industry told Yonhap News yesterday, that “the members [of Sistar] had lengthy discussions with the agency. Each of the members wanted to try their hands at other endeavors and the agency respected their demands.”This comes as a big shock to fans of the group as previous news releases talked of ongoing contract negotiations. There were also no reports of discord among the four members, who recently showed off their chemistry on social media before a flight to Macau for a music video shoot.Starship Entertainment confirmed the news yesterday, along with handwritten letters to fans by each of the members. They thanked the fans for the love they’ve received for seven years and apologized for their sudden disbanding, but they did not give any reasons for it.By Kim Jung-kyoon