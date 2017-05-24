2017.05.24 Ticket

After staging a sell-out premiere two years ago, the National Changgeuk Company’s Korean traditional opera performance of “The Caucasian Chalk Circle” is coming back to the National Theater of Korea. [NATIONAL THEATER OF KOREA]

MUSICOlympic Park, Olympic HallJune 10-11: One of the most powerful R&B female vocalists in Korea, known for her heartbreaking and sorrowful voice, Gummy is having a national tour with her fifth album, which is being released next month.This is her fifth full-length album, following “Comfort” released in 2008. R&B rapper Gil is in charge of the producer on the album.After her concert in Seoul the tour will move around the country including shows in Daejeon, Daegu, Gwangju and Busan.The concert starts at 6 p.m. on Saturday and 5 p.m. on Sunday.Tickets range from 99,000 won to 121,000 won.Olympic Park Station, line No.5 exit 3Sejong Center for the Performing Arts, Grand TheaterMay 25: Rated as one of the top-three representative orchestras of France, along with Orchestre National de France and Orchestre de Paris, this orchestra is visiting Korea for the first time in four years. The former music director for Orchestre Philharmonique de Radio France was Chung Myung-whun, and his successor is Mikko Franck, a Grammy award nominee. Korean classical pianist Son Yeol-eum, the second prize winner at the Tchaikovsky International Piano Competition in 2011, will join Franck on stage.Sibelius’s “Nocturne from King Christian II Suite,” Gershwin’s “Piano Concerto in F”, Ravel’s “Ma Mere I’Oye Suite” and “Daphnis et Chloe Suite No.2” will all be performed.The performance starts at 7:30 p.m.Tickets range from 40,000 won ($36) to 150,000 won.Gwanghwamun Station, line No.5, exit 8Hyundai Card UnderstageMay 31: One of the most powerful singer-songwriters from the U.K., known for his expressive lyrics and mellow voice, is coming to Korea again for the fourth time.He debuted in 1977 as the lead singer and bassist for the band The Police and became a solo artist with the album “The Dream of the Blue Turtles” in 1985. He is now back with his latest album “57th & 9th,” which was released last year.It will be a small-scale event with only 400 seats available. Joe Sumner and The Last Bandoleros will join Sting on stage as special guests.The concert starts at 7:30 p.m.Tickets cost 250,000 won.Itaewon Station, line No. 6, exit 3Korea University, Hwajeong StadiumJune 2-4, 9-11: One of K-pop’s biggest boy groups, 2PM, is hosting a string of concerts for fans. The JYP Entertainment group, known for hits like “10 Points Out of 10” and “Again & Again,” is returning to the stage with Jun.K, who is now fully recovered from injuries sustained during their previous concert series.The group confirmed that all six members will participate.The concert starts at 8 p.m. on Fridays, 7 p.m. on Saturdays, and 6 p.m. on Sundays.Tickets cost 110,000 won.Anam Station, line No. 6, exit 2Seoul Arts Center, Concert HallJune 3: In this performance, musical pieces that represent the life of Vladimir Horowitz (1903-89), who is known as one of the greatest pianists of all time, will be performed. Particularly special stories about his life will be narrated by music commentator Kim Moon-kyoung.Along with the Korea Coop Orchestra, conductor Christian Schumann, pianists Lee Dae-wook, Cho Jae-hyuk and Alexander Sinchuk will also be on stage.The performance starts at 2 p.m.Tickets range from 40,000 won to 80,000 won.Nambu Bus Terminal Station, line No. 3, exit 5Seoul Arts Center, Concert HallJune 4: Founded in 1918 in the port city of Rotterdam in the Netherlands, this orchestra is known for its energy and has developed into one of the most renowned orchestras in the country.Conductor David Afkham, who is also the Principal Conductor of the Spanish National Orchestra, and violinist Ray Chen, who has performed on the televised Nobel Prize Concert for Nobel Laureates, will be on stage.Born in Taiwan and raised in Australia, Chen has appeared with leading orchestras around the world such as the London Philharmonic and the National Symphony Orchestra.This orchestra will perform Beethoven’s “Coriolan Overture,” Lalo’s “Symphonie Espagnole,” and Tchaikovsky’s “Symphony No.5.”The performance starts at 5 p.m.Tickets range from 50,000 won to 180,000 won.Nambu Bus Terminal Station, line No. 3, exit 5Jamsil Sports Complex, Auxiliary StadiumJune 17-18: Boy group Shinhwa is hosting a concert to celebrate the 19th anniversary of its debut. Having debuted in 1998, Shinhwa is deemed to be one of the longest running boy bands in the history of K-pop, combining dance and hip-hop in their music. Their latest album was released in January, “13th Unchanging-Touch.”The concert starts at 6:30 p.m.Tickets range from 99,000 won to 154,000 won.Sports Complex Station, line No. 2, exit 6 or 7Seoul Arts Center, Concert HallJune 21: The Korean classical ensemble DITTO, formed by the violist Richard Yongjae O’Neill to make the genre of classical music more familiar to the public, is celebrating its 10th anniversary. Violinist Daniel Chong and Yu-Chien Tseng (second prize winner at the International Tchaikovsky Competition), cellist Mun Tae-guk (winner of the Pablo Casals International Cello Competition) and clarinetist Kim Han, winner of the 2016 Jacques Lancelot International Clarinet Competition, will perform. Violinist Daniel Koo and Steven Lin, the Taiwanese American pianist, will also take part.Thomas Ades’s “Catch,” Mozart’s “Clarinet Quintet in A major, K.581” and Tchaikovsky’s “Souvenir de Florence, Op.70” will be performed.The performance starts at 8 p.m.Tickets range from 30,000 won to 100,000 won.Nambu Bus Terminal Station, line No. 3, exit 5THEATERLG Arts CenterMay 26-27: As The Times of London put it, “If any artist has defined the decade, it’s Wayne McGregor.” The U.K.’s top choreographer is coming back to Korea for the first time in 12 years. Since he became the resident choreographer of the Royal Ballet in 2006, he has created works for the world’s top ballet and dance companies.After establishing his company in 1992, he has produced more than 30 pieces. He is known for trying out experimental and progressive works based on science and technology.First premiered four years ago in London, the theme of this performance is the atom. Viewers wear 3D glasses, as 3D graphics with vivid colors and geometric patterns are shown throughout the performance.The performance starts at 8 p.m. on Friday and 5 p.m. on Saturday.Tickets range from 40,000 won to 80,000 won.Yeoksam Station, line No. 2, exit 7National Theater of Korea, Haeoreum TheaterJune 3-10: The National Changgeuk Company’s sell-out performance “The Caucasian Chalk Circle” is coming back two years after its successful premiere. This changgeuk (Korean traditional opera) performance, based on the renowned play of the same title, is a stunning collaboration with Korean-Japanese writer and director Chong Wishing, who gained attention for his previous work “Yakiniku Dragon.”The innovative music for the changgeuk has been created by Kim Sung-kook, a professor of traditional arts at Chung-Ang University and the director of the Chung-Ang Traditional Orchestra.The performance starts at 8 p.m. on weekdays; 3 p.m. on weekends. There are no performances on Mondays.Tickets range from 20,000 won to 70,000 won.Dongguk University Station, line No.3, exit 2 for the shuttle bus, or bus No.02 or 420 to the National Theater of Korea stopSejong Center for the Performing Arts, Grand TheaterJune 16 to Aug. 6: Set in Paris in 1917, a beautiful dancer named Mata Hari enchants all of Europe with her mysterious Oriental dance. She helps people forget about the pain of war, eventually becoming a celebrity among high society.However, her life changes when she meets Captain Ladoux from the French Intelligence Bureau, who blackmails her into becoming a spy.The role of Mata Hari will be performed by both Ok Joo-hyun and Cha Ji-yeon.The performance starts at 8 p.m. on weekdays, 7:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. on weekends, and 3 p.m. on Wednesdays.There are no shows on Mondays.Tickets range from 50,000 won to 140,000 won.Gwanghwamun Station, line No. 5, exit 8Seoul Arts Center, Opera TheaterJune 23-25: Consisting of three acts, this performance by the Korean National Ballet shows off the masculine side of ballet. The performance revolves around the life of a slave named Spartacus and his battle with Crassus, the head of the Roman army in the Roman Empire in B.C. 73.The renowned Russian choreographer and dancer Yuri Grigorovich has choreographed the show, and the Korean Symphony Orchestra will be providing the music.The performance starts at 7:30 p.m. on weekdays and 3 p.m. on weekends.Tickets range from 5,000 won to 40,000 won.Nambu Bus Terminal Station, line No. 3, exit 5FESTIVALOlympic ParkMay 27-28: The Seoul Jazz Festival returns to Olympic Park for its 11th year. The acts getting top billing at the festival include funky synth-pop duo HONNE, Grammy-winning jazz singer Dianne Reeves, and R&B band Tower of Power. Acid jazz band Jamiroquai were expected to headline but pulled out this week.The festival is packed with an eclectic mix of major international acts, jazz ensembles, top Korean hip-hop stars and big names in the local indie music scene.Tickets range from 125,000 for the one-day ticket, to 230,000 won for the two-day ticket.Olympic Park Station, line No.5 exit 3Olympic StadiumJune 10-11: Started in Florida in 1998, the internationally popular EDM music festival is back in Korea for its sixth year, featuring the hottest artists such as Dynamic Duo, Klingande, Tez Cadey, and the Australian/British band Pendulum.Some of the biggest names and DJs in EDM such as Steve Angello, Tiesto, and Alesso will also join the stage.Hardwell, who was voted one of the top 100 DJs by the British music magazine DJ Mag in 2013 and 2014, will also be on stage.Tickets to the Ultra Music Festival Korea are available at Hana Ticket (www.hanaticket.com) or through festival's official website (umfkorea.com/tickets).Ticekts range from 120,000 won to 210,000 won.Olympic Park Station, line No.5 exit 3