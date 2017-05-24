Breaking marble ceilings (국문)

Marilyn Loden provided management consulting to major corporations such as AT&T in the 1970s and found that the rate of women and people of color was noticeably low among executives. There was no explicit discrimination. Her research showed that tacit practice and culture of preferring Caucasian males was the cause.
All things being equal, management promoted male or Caucasian employees. Feminine leadership qualities such as listening to others and valuing cooperation was considered weak and useless. Loden first used the phrase “glass ceiling” at a convention in New York in 1978.
The phrase quickly caught on. The following year, female managers referred to the phrase while discussing discrimination in promotion at Hewlett-Packard, a leader in the high-tech industry.
The first book using the term in the title was published in 1984, and it appeared in a Wall Street Journal article in 1986. Conditions changed gradually. In 1999, HP appointed Carly Fiorina as CEO, the first female chief of a Fortune 500 company. Today, there are 27 female CEOs, including GM’s Mary Barra and IBM’s Ginni Rometty.
There are variations on the glass ceiling. Women of color face the “concrete ceiling,” and Asian Americans hit the “bamboo ceiling.” Politicians and public officers face a marble ceiling, as many public structures are built with marble.
It is possible to see through the glass ceiling, but marble ceilings completely obstruct the view. When Nancy Pelosi bid to become the first woman speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives she said, “When my colleagues elect me as speaker, we will not just break through a glass ceiling, we will break through a marble ceiling.”
President Moon Jae-in appointed Pee Woo-jin as the Minister of Patriots and Veterans Affairs, Cho Hyun-ock as senior secretary for personnel affairs and Kang Kyung-wha as foreign minister. They are the first women to serve in those positions.
But we cannot say that the glass or marble ceilings have been broken. While Korea had a female president, the country’s gender equality index is the lowest among the 29 OECD member countries.
There are a handful of outstanding women, but the talent pool is not very big. Korea still lacks the system to nurture female leadership. Hopefully, the Moon administration will be remembered as one without a ceiling.
JoongAng Ilbo, May 23, Page 35
*The author is an editorial writer of the JoongAng Ilbo.
RAH HYUN-CHEOL
1970년대 AT&T와 같은 대기업을 상대로 경영 컨설팅을 하던 마릴린 로덴은 고위직 여성과 유색인종 비율이 현저히 낮은 이유가 궁금했다. 인사 규정 등 명시적 차별이 없는데도 그랬다. 직접 조사에 나선 그는 암묵적으로 백인 남성을 우대하는 관행과 문화를 원인으로 지목했다. 상사들은 같은 조건이면 남자 혹은 백인을 승진시켰다. 경청과 협동을 중시하는 여성적 리더십은 나약하고 쓸모없는 것으로 여겨졌다. 이런 현상을 빗대 그가 78년 뉴욕에서 열린 여성행동연대 회의에서 처음 내놓은 말이 ‘유리 천장(glass ceiling)’이다.
잘 만든 말은 금세 퍼지기 마련이다. 다음 해 첨단산업을 대표하던 휼렛패커드(HP) 내에서 승진 차별을 둘러싸고 여성 관리자들끼리 논란을 벌이며 '유리 천장'이란 말이 오갔다. 84년 이 말이 제목에 들어간 첫 책이 나왔고 86년 월스트리트저널 기사에 등장했다. 현실도 조금씩 바뀌어 갔다. 99년 HP 이사회는 이탈리아계 여성인 칼리 피오리나를 최고경영자(CEO)로 선임했다. 포춘 500대 기업 중 처음이었다. 현재 이들 기업 CEO 중 여성은 GM의 메리 바라, IBM의 버지니아 로메티 등 27명이다.
‘유리 천장’은 아류도 많다. 유색인종 여성을 대상으로 한 '콘크리트 천장(concrete ceiling)', 아시아계 미국인들이 대상인 '대나무 천장(bamboo ceiling)', 할리우드 내 여성 감독·제작자가 겪는 '셀룰로이드 천장(celluloid ceiling)' 등이다. 정치권과 공직에선 '대리석 천장(marble ceiling)’이라고 한다. 미국 공공기관 상당수가 대리석으로 지어진 것을 빗댄 말이다. 유리 천장은 위에서 무슨 일이 벌어지는지 알 수 있지만 대리석 천장은 그것도 불가능하다. 2007년 하원의장 선거에 나선 낸시 펠로시는 “내가 하원의장이 된다면 단순히 유리 천장이 아니라 ‘대리석 천장’을 깨게 될 것”이라고 외쳤다.
문재인 대통령이 피우진 보훈처장, 조현옥 인사수석을 임명한 데 이어 강경화 유엔 사무통장 특보를 외교부 장관에 지명했다. 셋 다 여성이 처음 맡는 자리다. 하지만 이 정도로 '유리 천장'이나 '대리석 천장'이 깨졌다고 볼 수는 없다. 여성 대통령을 배출했지만 한국의 성평등지수는 경제협력개발기구(OECD) 29개국 중 꼴찌다. 드문드문 신데렐라가 나오지만 골라 시킬 정도로 인재풀이 넓지 않다. 차근차근 여성 리더십을 키우는 시스템이 아직은 부족하기 때문이다. 문재인 정부는 '천장 없는 정부'로 기억되길 바란다.
나현철 논설위원