Environmental protection is key (국문)

Environmental protection is key
May 24,2017
President Moon Jae-in has ordered a fresh probe into the signature four-rivers restoration project of former President Lee Myung-bak.
He also commanded weirs constructed at four major rivers to stay open at all times starting next month to prevent green algal blooms ahead of summer. Upon taking office, Moon signed executive orders to put irregular workers at state-owned Incheon International Airport Corp. on the permanent payroll, scrapping state administration and publication of school history textbooks, and the inspection of a prosecutorial dinner where senior officials allegedly gave cash envelopes to state prosecutors.
Moon has now gone to a questionable state project of nine years ago to find and fix irregularities in policy decisions and their executive and is not motivated to find fault with the past governments, said Kim Su-hyun, senior secretary for social affairs. He, however, said punitive actions would be taken upon discovering evident wrongdoings.
The $20 billion project to redevelop the four major rivers of the country — the Han, Yeongsan, Geum, Nakdong — and surrounding banks has been controversial for nine years. The project was hastily completed during the Lee administration, but evaluation of it was mixed. His government claimed it had built 16 weirs, five dams, and 96 reservoirs to secure 800 million tons of water reservoirs against drought. Paths along the rivers were renovated for bike riders and strollers. But the river developments were blamed for worsening algal blooms and water habitats for fish. Environmentalists have been calling for the removal of the weirs.
The previous government and the Board of Audit and Inspections aggravated confusion and conflict. The BAI conducted probes three times and gave different appraisals every time. It said there were no environmental harms in 2011 and then two years later said the dams did not help in improving water quality. In a new audit under the President Park Geun-hye administration, it discovered irregularities among builders.
For objective new evaluations, Moon will form a joint state and civilian committee. The new evaluation team will carry out a scientific study on the connection of the construction and the blooms. It would probe whether the blooms have worsened because of water locked in the weirs or because of hotter weather as the environment ministry claims. The committee would conduct the evaluation until the end of 2018, but should extend it if necessary. Whether to deconstruct the facilities or keep them should be decided with public interest in mind.
The political sector should not waste time wrangling. The government should carry out a scientific audit to leave no suspicions. Instead of trying to uncover past wrongdoings, it should concentrate on combating the seasonal bloom problem. The probe should aim for an “environmental” goal, not a political one.
JoongAng Ilbo, May 23, Page 34
4대 강 사업이 새 정부 출범 13일 만에 도마에 올랐다. 문재인 대통령은 어제 이명박(MB) 정부에서 추진한 4대 강 사업을 감사하고, 다음달부터 낙동강·금강·영산강의 6개 보(洑)를 상시 개방하라고 지시했다. 취임 직후 인천공항공사 비정규직의 정규직 전환, 국정 역사교과서 폐지, 검찰의 ‘돈봉투 만찬’ 감찰을 지시한 데 이어 4대 강까지 칼을 댄 것이다. 김수현 청와대 사회수석은 브리핑을 통해 “감사의 초점은 4대 강 정책 결정 과정에 있지 이전 정부 색깔 지우기나 비리·위법 사항을 찾아내려는 게 아니다”라고 강조했다. 하지만 명백한 위법·불법 행위가 발견되면 상응 조치가 불가피할 것이라는 꼬리표를 달았다.
4대 강 사업은 지난 9년간 논란과 갈등이 끊이지 않았다. MB 정부가 밀어붙여 임기 내에 완공했지만 평가가 극명히 엇갈렸다. MB 정부는 가뭄 대비용 수자원 8억t 확보를 위해 16개의 보를 짓고, 홍수 예방을 위해 하천을 파냈다고 자랑했다. 주변에는 자전거길과 산책로도 깔끔하게 조성했다. 하지만 보로 인해 유속이 느려져 '녹조 라테'가 빈번히 발생하고, 물고기 이동이 막혀 생태계가 파괴됐다는 비판이 끊이지 않았다. 일부 환경론자들은 보를 해체해야 한다고 목소리를 높인다.
이런 혼란과 갈등은 정부와 감사원이 자초했다. 감사원은 그간 세 차례나 감사를 했지만 정치 상황에 따라 결론이 오락가락해 불신만 키웠다. MB 정부 때는 “환경영향 평가에 문제 없다(2011년 1월)” “수질 개선이 차질을 빚었다(2013년 1월)”고 발표해 '셀프 감사' 비난이 쏟아졌다. 2013년 7월 박근혜 정부 때는 “건설사들과의 담합 방조”등 본질과는 동떨어진 결과를 내놨다. 감사원이 정권 눈치를 보며 과학적인 조사를 소홀히 한 것이다.
문재인 청와대가 보 개방에 따른 영향 평가를 민관 합동 조사, 평가단과 지자체·시민단체로 구성된 자문위원회가 함께 맡기로 한 것은 바람직하다. '녹조 라테'에 대한 투명하고 객관적인 원인 규명이 첫 단추일 것이다. 물이 보에 갇혀 체류 시간이 길어진 탓인지, 환경부 주장대로 가뭄과 폭염 탓인지, 주변 하수 영향인지 체계적인 조사가 필요하다. 기한을 2018년 말까지로 못박지 말고 필요하다면 더 연장할 필요가 있다. 기존 시설을 보완하고 잘 활용하는 방안도 함께 고민해야 한다.
4대 강 사업에는 22조원의 국민 세금이 들어갔다. 철거와 존치의 결정은 '정치의 눈'이 아닌 '국가의 눈'으로만 봐야 한다. “모든 걸 뒤집어 엎으려 하느냐(한국당)” “비정상의 정상화다(민주당)”는 정치적 공방은 금물이다. 정부는 객관적이고 과학적인 감사로 갈등과 불신을 해소하는 데 힘을 쏟아야 할 것이다. 또 과거의 잘못만 파헤치기보다 지천 정비와 하수정화시설 보강 등을 통해 ‘녹조 라테’의 부작용을 어떻게 해결할지도 고민해야 한다. 이번 감사가 전임 정권을 손보려는 '정치적 감사'가 아닌 ‘환경 개선’에 초점을 맞춰야 하는 이유다.