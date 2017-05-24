Lessons from Park’s trial (국문)

There can be no South Koreans whose hearts were not heavy on Tuesday after watching the historic trial at the Seoul Central District Court of former President Park Geun-hye over an unprecedented abuse of power scandal involving her confidante Choi Soon-sil. The former president appeared at an open court room with prisoner number 503 inscribed on her lapel. Her signature, up-swept hairstyle looked pretty awkward because there was no one to help her and clumsy plastic jailhouse clips had to be used. When a judge asked about her occupation, she tersely said, “I don’t have any.”
Park’s dramatic fall from grace was impressive — and powerful — enough to mull over the vicissitudes of power for humanity. Serving as head of state only a few months ago, she was ousted from power by a unanimous decision by the Constitutional Court on March 10. She now has to go through the painful procedure of criminal trials over as many as 18 charges after she was arrested by the prosecution two months ago.
Former President Park encountered her friend of 40 years Choi after eight months in court Tuesday. Choi’s bribery trial was merged with Park’s because of overlapping charges and witnesses. Choi was indicted by an independent counsel for colluding with Park in the scandal. Park is known to have urged Choi in October to return to South Korea from Germany, saying, “This crisis can only be resolved when you come back as soon as possible.”
But the former president turned her face from Choi and looked straight ahead in court as if trying to deny their long and deep relationship. This could be seen as a sign of her residual bitterness with her longtime friend.
The first hearing in the trial has pulled back a curtain and told some of the truth behind the shameful scandal. The court must proceed with the trial without any prejudice, particularly given the significance of the case that led to the first-ever impeachment and detention of an incumbent president in the history of our democracy. We welcome the court’s decision to merge the two trials — despite former President Park’s request to separate them — and its pledge to reach a ruling as fairly as possible after thorough deliberations.
It is an irony that former President Park stood in the same courtroom as former presidents Roh Tae-woo and Chun Doo Hwan as they faced charges of corruption more than two decades ago. Such a national tragedy should not be repeated at any time. We hope the Park-Choi trial offers priceless lessons for our presidents in the future.
JoongAng Ilbo, May 24, Page 30
어제 서울중앙지법에서 열린 박근혜 전 대통령의 첫 재판 장면을 지켜본 국민의 심정은 착잡했을 것이다. 수의 대신 사복 정장에 수인번호 503번이 적힌 표찰을 달고 공개 법정에 출두했다. 대통령 재직 시 트레이드 마크였던 '올림머리'를 했지만 도와주는 사람이 없었는지 엉성해 보였다. 개정 후 직업이 무엇이냐는 재판부의 질문에는 "무직입니다"고 답했다. 그 운명의 급변침은 권력의 허망함을 곱씹기에 충분했다. 불과 두 달 전까지 권력의 정점에 있다가 헌법재판소의 탄핵 결정으로 파면됐다. 이후 검찰에 구속됐고 18가지 혐의로 재판받는 신세가 됐다.
박 전 대통령은 이날 뇌물죄 공범으로 기소된 '40년 지기' 최순실과 사건이 병합되면서 8개월 만에 조우했다. 사실 독일에 머물던 최씨에게 "빨리 들어와야 사태가 수습된다"고 지난해 10월 말 귀국을 종용한 사람이 박 전 대통령이라고 한다. 그러나 이날은 굳은 얼굴로 정면만 응시한 채 철저히 외면했다. 앙금이 가시지 않았다는 신호이자 "나는 저 사람과 공범이 아니다"는 무언의 항변 같았다. 실제로 박 전 대통령과 변호인은 모든 혐의에 대해 무죄를 다투고 있다.
이날 첫 재판으로 국정 농단 사건의 진실 규명을 위한 법정 공방의 막이 올랐다. 현직 국가원수의 탄핵·구속까지 가져온 중차대한 사안인 만큼 재판부는 어떠한 선입견도 없이 공정하게 재판을 진행해야 할 것이다. 한 치의 억울함이 없게 최선의 결론을 도출해야 할 책임도 있다. 이날 재판부가 "예단이나 편견 없이 헌법과 법률에 따라 재판하겠다. 백지 상태에서 충분히 심리하고 결론을 내릴 것"이라고 천명한 것은 고무적이다.
박 전 대통령이 20여 년 전 노태우·전두환 전 대통령이 뇌물 혐의로 재판을 받았던 바로 그 법정에 서게 된 것은 역사의 아이러니다. 이런 국가적 비극이 더는 되풀이돼서는 안 된다. 그러려면 법원은 오로지 증거와 양심에 따라 진실을 가려내고, 법리에 따른 합당한 처벌을 내려야 할 것이다. 이번 '세기의 재판'이 주는 교훈이 후대 대통령들에게 약이 되기를 바란다.