QM3 packs big storage into a small vehicle

Interest in crossover utility vehicles (CUVs) has been on the rise recently as more people are interested in a vehicle that they can use for everyday driving as well as longer trips. Renault Samsung’s QM3 stands out from the market as the most suitable car for drivers who enjoy camping, traveling and other outdoor activities.The QM3, with its fluid body and compact size, boasts high driving efficiency and convenient utility space. Its drivers can commute comfortably in cities because it can accelerate and brake smoothly. At the weekend it becomes the perfect vehicle to travel with, as it provides ample space to store things and contains various functions that are entertaining and informative.Although the QM3 is slightly smaller than other SUVs it makes good use of space inside. There is sufficient room in the back of the car to store equipment for camping or going on a picnic. The glove compartment is a sliding drawer, providing better access to personal belongings. The backseats can be folded down to fit bicycles, snowboards, skis and other large items.Driving the QM3 is definitely more dynamic than other cars due to its powerful engine. Drivers can change the surface grip of the tires to allow for safe driving on different road surfaces. The “road” mode can be used for everyday driving, the “soft ground” mode can be used for driving though snow and mud and the “expert” mode gives drivers more grip and control at speed.The vehicle maximizes safety on long distance trips and in unexpected situations. The car is equipped with electronic stability control that can detect loss of traction and stabilize the vehicle. Furthermore, its anti-lock braking system prevents the tires from locking up when braking suddenly.Music is an indispensable part of any journey. The QM3 provides an option to install a removable tablet in the car so that passengers can listen to music, radio and podcasts. The tablet also gives information on the weather, shows the view from the rearview camera and allows users to make phone calls. It includes a music streaming service as well.The tablet also acts as a navigation system, so getting lost is not a concern if you are driving the QM3. The tablet receives real-time traffic information through the T-map navigation application and takes this into account when determining routes.You can also take photos during your trip - just remove the tablet from the car to take advantage of its camera. Photos can be uploaded to the cloud or directly to social networking accounts.BY KIM KYU-EUN [kim.kyueun@joongang.co.kr]