Kim Woo-bin is being treated for cancer

Actor Kim Woo-bin has been diagnosed with a rare form of cancer and has started treatment, his agency said Wednesday.“While carrying out his schedule, Kim visited a hospital after sensing abnormalities in his body. He was later diagnosed with nasopharyngeal cancer,” said Sidus HQ, Kim’s agency.Nasopharyngeal cancer occurs in the upper part of the pharynx, located behind the nose and above the back of the throat. The actor has begun drug and radiation treatment. YONHAP