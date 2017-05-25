Lee Jung-jae didn’t have to act exhausted : Filming of period piece ‘Warriors of the Dawn’ was a true slog

In “Warriors of the Dawn,” actor Lee Jung-jae plays a mercenary soldier who is tasked with protecting crown prince Gwanghae during the Imjin War in 1592. [YONHAP]

Lee Jung-jae, one of Korea’s top film actors, is adding another credit to his resume. Coming hot on the heels of last year’s “Tik Tok” and “Operation Chromite,” Lee returns this year with “Warriors of the Dawn,” a historical film set during the 1592 Imjin War, which will be released on May 31. Ilgan Sports, an affiliate of the Korea JoongAng Daily, had the chance to sit down with Lee on Tuesday to talk about the upcoming film.“The mercenaries are not actual soldiers,” said Lee on playing the role of a mercenary soldier. “They are temporary soldiers that live up in the mountains. They kind of do the work of butchers, and it wasn’t easy to portray them.”“Warriors of the Dawn” follows a group of mercenaries asked to protect the newly crowned prince Gwanghae, who temporarily leads the royal court during a time when the actual king, King Seonjo, fled to the Ming Dynasty to escape incoming Japanese forces. Lee plays the leader of mercenaries To-woo, to whom his mission is more important than his life. For this film, he put aside his trendy, urban image and attempted a makeover.“I personally got a lot of help with the hairstyle, makeup and costumes for the role. More importantly though, I tried to throw away the previous habits I had in acting. I tried to become To-woo in everything from my speech to my movements. I wouldn’t say acting To-woo was harder than any of my previous roles, but the process of becoming him certainly was hard.”Lee said he didn’t need to act out To-woo’s exhaustion, because it was real. “Not just me but everyone had exhausted expressions, as if their soul had left their bodies! We intentionally rolled down the mountains because it was hard capturing the actual look of exhaustion.”It is customary for actors take a rest in chairs during breaks between filming, but Lee said he didn’t want to make the crew do too much work.“Of course there were times when I just wanted to sit down and rest. But it would’ve been harder for the crew to carry the chairs up to the mountains when they already carried their filming equipment. I couldn’t let that happen.”Lee also talked of his colleague Yeo Jin-goo, who plays Prince Gwanghae, the man Lee and his mercenaries have to protect.“Yeo is more like a colleague rather than a younger brother.” Lee is 44, while Yeo is 19. “He may be young, but has a lot of experience under his belt from starting at a young age. He worked with great directors in his previous films so the chemistry between us was great. He was like any adult actor.”When asked how Yeo was after filming, Lee said he was very adult for a 19-year old.“This guy, even if there’s a three-day break in filming, he doesn’t go home. He goes around town looking for local restaurants. He goes to Ulsan and Mokpo - but not back home. That’s normally what married actors do!”Lee continued on about Yeo, “It was interesting to see a young actor who only recently came of age acting like an old man. We drank a lot too. During the early parts of the filming it was because we had to get closer, but during the final stages, it was because we didn’t want the filming to end.”BY CHO YEON-GYEONG [kim.jungkyoon@joongang.co.kr]이정재가 대립군으로 완벽 변신하기 위해 기울인 노력에 대해 언급했다.영화 '대립군(정윤철 감독)' 개봉을 앞두고 있는 이정재는 23일 서울 삼청동의 한 카페에서 진행된 인터뷰에서 "대립군은 진짜 군인이 아니다. 비정규직에 산에서 먹고 자고 하는 사람이다. 백정의 수준의 일을 하는 사람들인데 그냥 연기만 가지고 표현하기는 쉽지 않았다"고 말했다.'대립군'은 1592년 임진왜란, 명나라로 피란한 임금 선조를 대신해 임시조정 분조를 이끌게 된 세자 광해와 생존을 위해 남의 군역을 대신 치르던 대립군이 참혹한 전쟁이 맞서 운명을 함께 나눈 이야기를 그린 작품이다. 이번 영화에서 이정재는 본인의 목숨보다 동료의 목숨이 더 소중했던 대립군 수장 토우로 분해 도시적이면서 세련된 이미지를 버리고 변신을 시도했다.이정재는 "헤어 메이크업과 의상의 도움도 많이 받았고, 무엇보다 기존에 했었던 것들을 나에게서 버리려고 했다. 말투·동작 등 모든 면에서 토우가 되려고 했다. 토우라는 인물이 어떤 작품의 어떤 캐릭터보다 더 어렵다고 하기에는 뭐하지만 만들어 나감에 있어서는 확실히 힘든 지점이 있었다. 짜고 짜고 또 짜냈다"고 털어놨다."단지 힘든 연기가 아니라 진짜 힘들어 하는 것이 보였다"고 하자 "어느 순간 보면 다른 분들도 다 같은 표정을 하고 있더라. 영혼이 빠져 나가서"라며 웃더니 "산도 막 뒹굴었다. 사실 산 사나이인데 쉬는 시간이라고 어디 뭐 영화용 의자에 떡하니 안자 있으면 웃기지 않냐. 감정 잡기도 힘드니까 일부로라도 뒹굴었다"고 전했다.이어 "물론 진짜 힘들어서 좀 쉬고싶어 드러 눕기도 했다"며 "산에 올라가는 것 만으로도 힘든데 의자까지 들고 올라가는 것은 너무 고된 일 아니냐. 누구에게 그런 일을 시킬 수도 없고. 내가 먼저 땅바닥에 앉아 버리면 스태프들은 자동적으로 '아, 저 사람은 땅바닥에 앉혀도 되는 사람이구나' 생각 할테니까 그럼 서로가 편하다"고 덧붙였다.이정재가 여진구와 함께 호흡맞춘 소감을 전했다.영화 '대립군(정윤철 감독)' 개봉을 앞두고 있는 이정재는 23일 서울 삼청동의 한 카페에서 진행된 인터뷰에서 "(여)진구는 사실 후배, 동생이라기 보다는 같이 영화를 하는 동료라는 느낌이 강하다. 실제로 그렇기도 하고"라고 운을 뗐다.이정재는 "나이는 젊어도 경험치가 많고, 전작 중에서도 좋은 작품, 좋은 감독들과 작업을 많이 했어서 여타 다른 성인 연기자들과 다를 바 없이 호흡이 아주 잘 맞았다"고 말했다."배우 대 배우의 호흡 뿐만 아니라 실제 관계는 어땠나. 여진구가 아저씨라고 했던데"라고 하자 이정재는 장난스레 발끈하더니 "아, 그러니까. 그 전에는 그래도 선배라고 했는데 제작보고회 때 '무서운 아저씨'라고 해서 '얘가 왜 갑자기 아저씨라고 하지?'라는 생각이 들었다"며 "가끔은 본인이 더 아저씨 같은데"라고 읊조려 웃음을 자아냈다.이정재는 "이 친구는 촬영이 오늘 끝나고 3일 있다가 다시 촬영이 있다고 해도 서울을 안 간다. 그 동네 맛집을 찾아 다닌다. 울산도 가고, 목포도 가고 하더라. 3일이 비는데도 서울을 안 간다"며 "그건 보통 유부남 배우들이 하는 행동이다"고 밝혀 좌중을 폭소케 했다.이어 "촬영 당시에는 진구가 갓 성인이 돼 스무살 때였는데 스무살 청년이, 또래 남자 배우들에게는 보기 힘든 아저씨 면모를 보여 재미있었다"며 "사적으로 술을 마신 적도 많다. 초반에는 빨리 친해져야 하니까 그런 자리가 있었고, 그 다음부터는 촬영이 고되 좀 쉬었다가 막판에 헤어지기 아쉬워 반주를 조금씩 더 자주 했다"고 덧붙였다."아티스트 컴퍼니의 다음 소속 배우가 되는 것 아니냐. 그런 그림을 원하는 분들도 있더라"고 하자 이정재는 기분좋은 미소를 짓더니 "진구 회사 사장님과 다 함께? 말씀 좀 잘 해 달라"고 귀띔해 화기애애한 분위기를 만들었다.조연경 기자