2017.5.25 Hotel events

Ongoing: Familia at the Imperial Palace Seoul Hotel is presenting Wine Buffet, which provides food with unlimited glasses of wine. The wine buffet is available in two selections: the Mariage Wine Selection and the Premium Wine Selection. Both offer an unlimited flow of red, white and sparkling wines hand-picked by the hotel’s sommeliers.The Mariage Wine Selection consists of 3 wines - Chateau Pedroza Cabernet Sauvignon (Chilean), Vina Maipo Sauvignon Blanc Chardonnay (Chilean), and Marques de Monistrol Cava (Spanish).The Premium Wine Selection features three more wines in addition to the wines from the Mariage Wine Selection - Santa Rita 120 Reserva Especial Cabernet Sauvignon (Chilean), Santa Rita Gran Hacienda Chardonnay (Chilean), and Yellow Tail Sparkling Bubbles Rose (Australian). The buffet restaurant offers a variety of food including Chinese, Japanese, Korean and Italian, and has numerous options for those with a sweet tooth.Weekday lunch is 68,000 won ($60.50) and weekend lunch is 78,000 won including tax. Dinner throughout the week is 88,000 won. The Mariage wine selection is available for an additional 11,000 won and the premium wine selection is available an additional 25,000 won, including tax.Imperial Palace Seoul: (02)3440-8000640 Eonju-ro, southern Seoulwww.imperialpalace.co.krTo July 9: Lobby Lounge on the first floor of the InterContinental Seoul COEX offers a Tropical Promotion with various desserts made of different tropical fruits this summer from 2 to 4:30 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.There will be a wide selection of about 50 desserts made with various tropical fruits such as pineapples, lychees, dragon fruit, mangosteens, rambutans, papayas, durian, passion fruit and more. Customers will be able to enjoy the rare fruit and desserts like cake, mousse, panna cotta, mango macarons, fruit flavored yogurts, puddings and pies. Waffles and crepes are also available for those who want to add a bit more flavor. Shakes can be made-to-order with mangos and bananas.Considering many prefer a cooler option to help them forget about the heat during the humid summer months, the hotel also offers a small bingsu, or Korean-style shaved ice, with the traditional red bean topping alongside the tropical fruit.To make visitors feel like they are in Southeast Asia, the hotel has also added decorations that resemble pineapples and palm trees to make the dessert time more exotic. The tropical promotion is 42,000 won per person.InterContinental Seoul COEX: (02) 3430-8888Bongeunsa-ro 524, southern Seoulwww.iccoex.com