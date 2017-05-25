Travel shows that are worth a visit : Expos help to plan memorable tours; Japan is a hot spot

HanaTour International Travel Show 2017 is set for Kintex in Goyang, Gyeonggi, just like last year (above, left). The travel show has designated Hokkaido in Japan as the place to visit and is expecting to have more visitors gathering information about traveling to Japan or about Japanese culture overall. [HANA TOUR]

Tokyo, Bangkok, New York, Paris and London are the first cities that might come to mind when deciding on a travel destination. If you want to expand outside of your comfort zone and try to find more that are worth a visit, head to the travel shows in Korea early next month. Learning about discounted prices for plane tickets, hotels and all-inclusive packages is part of the fun.Hana Tour, one of the country’s largest tour companies, is holding the 11th HanaTour International Travel Show 2017 at Kintex in Goyang, Gyeonggi starting June 9. It’s a three-day event and will focus on helping individual trips become more memorable. This year’s slogan is “An exclusive travel, just for you.”First, walk around the expo spot according to the area you are interested in. The hall will be divided into seven sections, including Korea, Japan and Southeast Asia. Then discuss details about whether this is a family trip with children or a golf tour with parents or friends with some of the specialists at the booths.This year, the festival has chosen Hokkaido as the place to visit for its natural environment and diverse seafood options. There are many “lightning rounds” of raffles, so make sure to check out the booths for the regions that you want to visit.There will be promotional packages with cheaper price tags at the event, but discounts apply to online customers as well.One four-day package trip to Taiwan costs 399,000 won ($355), down from the original 799,000 won. Some of the packages to the United States visit one to three major canyons in the west and start at 1.79 million won, a discount of about 600,000 won. The cheapest three-day trip to Hokkaido, the destination of the year, starts at 599,000 won. The online promotion expires the last day of the offline event.Thanks to the long holidays around Chuseok in early October, more travelers are looking for longer trips involving plane or train travel, and hotels are quickly selling out locally and overseas.Frequent travelers can also opt for the Korea World Travel Fair. While the Hana Tour event is the largest by a single private company in the country, the 32nd Korea World Travel Fair is scheduled to begin June 1 at Coex, southern Seoul.To help travelers find out how the hot spring experiences in each country are different, there will be a section dedicated to hot springs in Japan, Taiwan, Indonesia and the United States. Virtual Reality sections will be set up for those who want a glimpse of their future travels.This year, as part of the event, Asean-Korea Centre is preparing its own Asean Culinary Festival to attract more visitors to 10 Asean countries including Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia and Laos with food.Twenty dishes such as Singapore’s specialty Kaya toast or Vietnam’s Cha gio, fried spring rolls, will be prepared for the event from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. throughout the event, except for on June 2, when it will be prepared from 1:30 to 4 p.m. The food is first come, first served and can sell out early.BY LEE SUN-MIN [summerlee@joongang.co.kr]For more information on the 11th edition of HanaTour International Travel Show from June 9 to 11 at Kintex in Goyang, Gyeonggi, go to http://hits.hanatour.com or call 1577-1233. The website is available in English and Korean.Admission is 7,000 won but it can be waived for Hana Tour members or by printing out an invitation from the website. For the 32nd Korea World Travel Fair from June 1 to 4 at Coex, southern Seoul, go to www.kotfa.co.kr or call (02) 757-6161. The website is in English and Korean.Admission is 10,000 won for adults but it can be waived if you sign up in advance.