Suspects held for killing in Philippines

Philippine police have arrested two suspects in relation to the death of a Korean man in the Filipino resort province of Cebu, Korean police said Tuesday.A 28-year-old and a 38-year-old were taken into custody for stealing a bag that contained a key and a mobile phone that belonged to the Korean victim.The suspects - who were recently released after serving time in prison for separate robberies - denied any involvement in the death of the Korean man who was found shot at his house in Lapu-Lapu City on Saturday.A Korean police officer and three forensic experts have joined the Filipino police’s investigation.If police conclude that this is a homicide, it will be the first Korean citizen killed in the Philippines this year.Concerns about the safety of Korean residents and travelers in the Philippines have risen in recent years due to a flurry of Korean deaths in the country, mostly driven by profit motives. The number of Koreans killed in the Philippines stood at 11 in 2015 and nine in 2016.The Philippines is home to more than 89,000 Korean residents, including nearly 7,300 students as of 2015, the latest year for which data is available on Korea’s embassy in the Philippines.Yonhap