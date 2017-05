President Moon Jae-in shakes hands with Lee Hae-chan, far right, his special envoy to China, on Wednesday at the Blue House. Moon met with his envoys to the United States, China and Japan to be briefed about their trips. Special envoy to Japan Moon Hee-sang, far left, and Hong Seok-hyun, special envoy to the United States, second from left, also attended the meeting. [YONHAP]