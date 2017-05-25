Chung Eui-sun attends forum on AI, cars

Chung Eui-sun

Representatives from Korea’s major companies, researchers and professors discussed legal issues regarding new technology including artificial intelligence and self-driving cars during the “Fourth Industrial Revolution and Jurisdiction Affairs” forum held at the Seoul District Court on Wednesday.Hyundai Motor Vice Chairman Chung Eui-sun made a rare public appearance, attending the first session of the forum that was dedicated to self-driving vehicles.“I am, of course, interested [in the fourth industrial revolution],” he told reporters. “The judicial department prepared this forum in advance, and it was a good opportunity.”At the forum, Hyundai Motor, which has been reluctant to pursue partnerships on the development of self-driving cars, said it would consider a new approach.“It is hard for a single company to independently develop a high-tech autonomous car,” said Lee Jin-woo, head of Hyundai Motor’s Intelligent Safety Technology Center. “Hyundai Motor is open to strategic alliances and partnerships with industry players. We will openly discuss the matter with rivals, too.”Hyundai Motor has shied away from sharing an open platform with industry players in terms of technological development for self-driving cars. Aside from striking a partnership with Cisco last year, Hyundai Motor has been staying away from announcing official partnerships.Lee, a former General Motors researcher, emphasized the affordability of self-driving cars provided by Hyundai Motor.“Hyundai Motor’s vision in autonomous cars is to provide active safety measures at an affordable price to all customers,” he said.Vice Chairman Chung has been showing keen interest in the future mobility business this year. Early this month, he visited Israel to discuss a possible cooperation with Mobileye, a leading sensor developer.The Judicial Policy Research Institute, an organization affiliated with the Supreme Court of Korea; the Center for Law and Public Utilities; and the Korea Intellectual Property Association organized the forum, acknowledging the importance of legal reform in the face of rapidly changing industries.The forum consisted of three sessions dedicated to self-driving vehicles, financial technology and medicine.BY JIN EUN-SOO [jin.eunsoo@joongang.co.kr]