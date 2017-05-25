Where is BAI’s independence? (국문)

“It is really troubling,” a Board of Audit and Inspection executive said on May 23, with a sigh. The previous day, President Moon Jae-in ordered a probe into the four-rivers restoration project of the Lee Myung-bak administration. “We need to start the inspection all over, but I am helpless since yesterday. There are such signs all over the BAI.”
For the first time, the Board of Audit and Inspection is about to begin the fourth inspection on the same case. In fact, the agency doesn’t want to remember the four-rivers project. It has conducted three inspections since 2010, and every report was controversial.
The first inspection on the four-rivers restoration project announced on January 2011 concluded that there are trivial problems but no major issue overall. In the second inspection in January 2013, the report showed that there are major concerns about aggravation of water quality. The third inspection report in July 2013, during the Park Geun-hye administration, showed that the Lee Myung-bak administration condoned collusions, aiming to promote the grand canal project again.
As the restoration project is a sensitive issue, Moon ordered a policy inspection on May 22 through the Blue House Senior Social Affairs Secretary Kim Su-hyun. That could lead to a procedural controversy. When Kim Seon-il, a Korean interpreter and Christian missionary, was kidnapped and murdered in Iraq in 2004, the BAI inspected related ministries, including the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade. Then-President Roh Moo-hyun “requested” an inspection, not ordered one. He had reasons to use the word “request.”
According to the Board of Audit and Inspection Act, the board cannot launch an inspection at an order of the president or a Blue House secretary. It states that the prime minister can demand an inspection or related minister requests public inspection. When signatures from more than 300 citizens are collected, a public inspection can also be requested. Professor Cha Jina of the Korea University law school explains that the Board of Audit and Inspection Act defines that the board is established under the president, but shall retain an independent status in regard to its duties.
Of course, Moon can meet the formality requirements through the prime minister or minister’s inspection request. But it is undeniable that the inspection is ordered by the president with a purpose of ending structural evils. For every inspection, more problems have been found in the four-rivers restoration project, and it is unclear what new issues will arise.
If the Board of Audit and Inspection once again finds problems it failed to catch in previous probes, will it be applauded for its success? The independence of the BAI will be hurt for the fourth time and be branded as an agency that conducts insincere probes to please the administration.
JoongAng Ilbo, May 24, Page 30
*The author is a political news reporter of the JoongAng Ilbo.
KIM ROK-HWAN
“휴~. 심란하죠.”
첫마디부터 한숨이었다. 문재인 대통령이 이명박 정부에서 추진했던 4대 강 사업에 대한 감사원 감사를 지시한 다음날인 23일. 익명을 원한 감사원 간부는 “(4대 강)감사를 하긴 해야겠지만, 어제부터 일이 손에 잡히지 않는다”고 털어놓았다. “하루 종일 (감사원)여기저기서 탄식이 쏟아졌다”고 했다.
그럴 만도 하다. 감사원이 이번에 4대 강 감사에 나서게 되면 같은 사안에 대해 네 번째 감사다. 감사원 54년 역사상 처음이라고 한다. 사실 감사원에 4대 강은 지우고 싶은 단어다. 2010년 이후 세 번의 감사 결과를 발표하면서 매번 논란에 휩싸였다.
지난 2011년 1월 발표된 첫 4대 강 감사 결과는 ‘사소한 문제점이 있지만 전체적으로 이상은 없다’였다. 이명박 정부 말기인 2013년 1월의 두 번째 감사에선 ‘수질 악화 우려가 크다’는 감사 결과를 내놓았다. 박근혜 정부가 들어선 2013년 7월 발표된 세 번째 감사 결과에선 ‘이명박 정부가 대운하 재추진을 노리고 담합을 방조했다’고 발표했다.
그런 4대 강 사업에 대해 문재인 대통령이 지난 22일 김수현 청와대 사회수석을 통해 “4대 강 정책감사를 실시하라”고 한 것은 절차적으로도 논란의 소지를 피할 수 없다. 2004년 김선일씨 피랍사건 당시 감사원은 외교통상부 등 관련 부처에 대한 감사를 한 적이 있다. 당시 노무현 대통령은 감사를 ‘지시’한 게 아니라 ‘요청’을 했다. ‘지시’ 대신 ‘요청’이란 단어를 쓴 이유가 있다.
감사원법에 따르면 대통령이나 청와대 수석의 지시로 감사를 시작할 수는 없다. 이 법에 따르면 감사가 진행되려면 국무총리가 감사를 요구하거나 관계부처 장관이 공익감사를 청구하도록 돼 있다. 일반 국민은 300명 이상의 서명을 받아 공익감사를 청구할 수 있다. 차진아 고려대 법학전문대학원 교수는 “감사원법 제2조 1항에는 감사원이 대통령에 소속하되 직무에 관해서는 독립의 지위를 가지도록 돼 있기 때문”이라고 설명했다.
물론 문 대통령도 추후 국무총리나 장관의 감사청구로 형식요건을 충족할 수는 있다. 하지만 ‘적폐청산’ 목적의 이번 감사가 내용적으로는 대통령의 지시에 의한 것임을 부정할 수 없다. 매번 감사를 할 때마다 점점 더 문제가 있는 것처럼 바뀐 4대 강 사업에서 이번에는 어떤 문제점이 새로 나올지 아직은 짐작하기 어렵다. 하지만 만약 감사원이 이미 실시한 세 번의 감사 때 보지 못한 4대 강 사업의 문제점을 네 번째엔 제대로 찾아낸다고 할 때 과연 박수만 쏟아질까. 감사원의 독립성엔 “정권 눈치만 보는 영혼 없는 기관”이란 회복불능의 네 번째 상처가 불가피하지 않을까.
김록환 정치부 기자