Ditch the duplication (국문)
새 경제라인, 업무·기능 중복에 교통정리 필요하다
May 25,2017
Kim Dong-yeon, a nominee for deputy prime minister for the economy doubling as finance minister, began work at a temporary office set up in downtown Seoul. He has been briefed by departments of the finance ministry and is preparing for a confirmation hearing at the same time.
President Moon Jae-in also named Chang Ha-sung, Korea University economics professor, as his chief adviser on policymaking and seated Kim Gwang-doo, who advised former President Park Geun-hye on her economic agenda, as the second highest man after the president at the newly created National Economic Advisory Council.
Strengthening the brain power behind economic policy-making suggests how the new administration is eager to come up with the best solutions to boost the economy and hiring. But too many high positions on the economic policy-making team raise questions about its effectiveness. The roles and work could overlap and end in policy confusion.
The role of the senior secretary for job creation under the Policy Office in the presidential office could overlap with the presidential committee that has just been established to create jobs. Moreover, as Lee Yong-sup, vice chair of the committee under the president, is a heavyweight figure who had previously served in ministerial posts, he could have a bigger say in the process of creating jobs in the public and private sectors.
Other policymaking roles also are hard to differentiate. It is unclear what makes the senior secretary for economic affairs under the Policy Office at the Blue House and the economic adviser to the chief of the Policy Office any different. Of course, restoring the Policy Office and strengthening the presidential advisory team can help generate innovative ideas through competition. But overlapped roles and work could be wasteful. The ship can go astray if there are too many captains.
Balancing the mixed pool of talents and brains is pivotal to the success of the economic policy of the Moon administration. Teamwork among conservative Kim Kwang-doo, a nominee for deputy chairman of the new National Economic Advisory Council, and liberal scholars such as Chang Ha-sung, the president’s chief adviser on policymaking, and Kim Sang-jo, a nominee for chairman of the Fair Trade Commission, among others, is essential.
Most importantly, Moon must not forget that he promised to leave governance up to cabinet members.
JoongAng Ilbo, May 24, Page 30
김동연 부총리 겸 기획재정부 장관 후보자가 지명받은 지 이틀 만인 어제, 서울 중구 예금보험공사의 임시 사무소에 출근해 사실상 집무를 시작했다. 내일부터 기재부 실·국 업무보고를 받으면서 국회 청문회 준비를 한다. 그와 비슷한 시점에 장하성 청와대 정책실장과 김광두 국민경제자문회의 부의장이 선임됨으로써 문재인 경제팀의 3대 축이 가시화했다. 경제 살리기와 일자리 창출이 절박한 만큼 이들에게 거는 국민 기대가 크다.
다만 이들을 중심으로 짜일 새 정부 경제팀 직제를 살펴보면 정책수행이 제대로 될까 하는 의구심을 떨치기 힘들다. 업무·기능의 중복에 따른 혼선 가능성 때문이다.
우선 청와대 정책실의 부활과, 유명무실했던 국민경제자문회의의 위상이 강화되면서 경제사령탑인 경제부총리까지 합쳐 경제조타수가 셋으로 늘었다는 말이 나온다. 산하 조직을 봐도 이름만 들어서는 감이 잘 잡히지 않는 직책이 적지 않다.
무엇보다 일자리 관련 조직이 그렇다. 청와대 정책실 산하에 신설된 일자리수석은 대통령 직속 일자리 위원회의 업무와 겹칠 수밖에 없다. 게다가 이 위원회의 운영책임자인 이용섭 부위원장은 여러 부처 장관을 거친 중량급 인사라 발언권이 클 것이다. 일반 경제정책도 마찬가지다. 청와대 정책실 산하 경제수석과 정책실장 산하 경제보좌관의 업무 범위가 불분명하다.
정책실 부활과 대통령 자문기구의 강화가 경제팀 내 선의의 경쟁과 견제라는 문재인의 ‘분권’ 철학에서 나온 점은 이해한다. 하지만 업무중첩과 유사기능 간 갈등, 이로 인한 비효율을 경계해야 한다. 사공이 많으면 배가 산으로 간다.
결국 조직보다 사람의 문제, 즉 ‘운영의 묘’로 풀어야 한다. 이념적 색채와 개성이 뚜렷한 김광두·장하성·김상조의 조화, 정통 경제관료 부총리와 교수 출신들 간의 융화에 경제팀의 성패가 달렸다 해도 과언이 아니다. 무엇보다 문재인 정부는 청와대가 아니라 장관 중심의 국정운영을 하겠다고 대선 공약에 내건 정부라는 점을 명심해야 한다.