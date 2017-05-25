A knee-jerk rejection (국문)

The performance-based salary system pushed by the Park Geun-hye administration is doomed by the Moon Jae-in government. Kim Jin-pyo, chairman of an advisory committee for state affairs planning, which serves as a transitional committee, said the committee will thoroughly review the new payment system. Despite his use of the term “review,” unions, companies and the government sector all know that is a de facto abolishment of performance-based pay.
In fact, the ruling Democratic Party has consistently opposed the introduction of the system. President Moon pledged to end it starting with the public sector. The Seoul Central District Court ruled last week that the introduction of a performance-based pay system by the Korea Housing & Urban Guarantee Corporation without the consent of its labor union was null and void.
The system pressed by the Park administration had its flaws. It came under fire for the contradictory logic that it was not aimed at getting rid of low-performing employees even though it was supposed to improve competitiveness in the public sector. As a result, 48 of the 120 public institutions involved in adopting the new system only did so through an agreement reached by their board of directors.
But Moon’s government can’t deny the need for a new system. Due to the huge size of public organizations, they are known for lax work ethics and low efficiency. Many experts pointed out that the unions of salaried workers are more eager to protect their own jobs and perks and care little for inefficiencies or correcting bad practices. The public wants to see productivity rise and that means getting rid of bad employees. If our current sclerotic labor structure is not changed, we cannot cope with the tough challenges of the so-called fourth industrial revolution.
If there are problems with the way the system was applied, the government can change it. If the government attempts to throw away all policies from the past administration and push whatever promises Moon made during the campaign, rational reform is hardly assured. That could boost the tax burden for ordinary citizens. The Moon administration must weigh its priorities carefully. The first step is to find workable alternatives rather than blindly trying to, shall we say, repeal and replace.
JoongAng Ilbo, May 25, Page 34
박근혜 정부가 추진했던 성과연봉제가 백지화될 가능성이 커졌다. 사실상 인수위 역할을 하는 국정기획자문위원회의 김진표 위원장은 그제 "성과연봉제 폐지를 깊이 있게 검토하겠다"고 밝혔다. 형식상 '검토 폐지'라지만 노사정 모두 사실상 '폐지 확정'으로 이를 받아들이고 있다. 민주당이 성과연봉제 도입을 반대해왔고, 문재인 대통령도 후보 시절 "공공부문 성과연봉제와 성과평가제를 즉각 폐지하겠다"고 공약했기 때문이다. 더구나 지난 18일 서울중앙지법은 금융노조 주택도시보증공사지부가 공사를 상대로 낸 성과연봉제 무효 소송에서 '노조와 합의 없이 강제로 도입한 성과연봉제는 무효'라며 노조 승소 판결을 내렸다.
박근혜표 성과연봉제에 문제가 있었던 것은 사실이다. 공공부문에 경쟁을 불어넣기 위해 도입한다면서 "저성과자 퇴출을 위한 것은 아니다"고 강조해 스스로 모순이라는 지적을 받았다. 당사자인 노사 합의를 경시해 120개 대상 기관 중 48개가 이사회 결의만으로 제도를 도입했다. 처음부터 불복과 분란의 소지를 안고 있었던 것이다.
하지만 성과연봉제의 바탕에 깔린 문제의식까지 백지화할 수는 없다. 공공기관 중 상당수가 조직은 방만한데 효율성이 낮다는 비판을 받는다. 이를 감시해야 할 노조가 정규직 중심으로 자신들의 이익을 지키는 데에만 관심을 둔다는 지적도 많다. 국민들은 일을 열심히 하는 사람을 제대로 가려내 공공부문의 생산성이 높아지길 기대한다. 지금의 경직된 구조로는 4차 산업혁명에 대응하기도 어렵다.
성과연봉제의 방법론이 문제라면 충분한 논의를 거쳐 수정·보완하면 된다. 과거 정권의 정책이거나 대선후보의 공약이라는 이유로 성과연봉제 자체를 무작정 없애자는 태도는 합리적 개혁과 어울리지 않는다. 당장은 개혁으로 보일지 몰라도 길게 보면 국민의 부담을 키우는 일이 될 수 있다. 제도 도입 현황과 효과를 냉정히 파악한 뒤 다른 경제·사회 정책과의 균형을 따져 우선순위를 조정해야 한다. 지금은 기획재정부가 마련 중인 ‘성과연봉제 운용과 관련한 수정권고안’을 일단 지켜볼 필요가 있다.