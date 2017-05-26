Yoo-ra drops appeal, will be sent to Korea

Korea’s Justice Ministry said Thursday it has officially received notification from Denmark that the daughter of former President Park Geun-hye’s friend dropped the appeal against her extradition order.On Wednesday, Danish prosecutors confirmed that Chung Yoo-ra will be extradited to Korea as she has dropped her appeal to the High Court of Western Denmark regarding a lower court’s decision to send her back to Seoul.“The decision to extradite Chung has been confirmed by the Danish Justice Ministry and we have begun discussing with our Danish counterparts over when to extradite her,” the Ministry of Justice said in a statement.Refusing to return to Korea, Chung, arrested by local authorities in the northern Danish city of Aalborg in January, has been in custody at a detention center.According to Danish law, Chung will be extradited to Korea within 30 days of the decision.Chung is likely to face a probe immediately after she arrives here over allegations she received undue academic and financial favors based on her mother Choi Soon-sil’s ties with the former president.Yonhap