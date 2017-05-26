Our shameful gender equality (국문)

“People ask me sometimes, ‘When do you think it will be enough? When will there be enough women on the court?’ And my answer is when there are nine.” U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg said in an interview in 2012. She added that no one ever raised questions when there were nine male judges. Korea’s new administration’s cabinet pick was a reminder of this interview.
As President Moon Jae-in forms his cabinet, it would be notable if he could keep his campaign promise to nominate 30 percent of ministerial positions with women. He pledged that the initial cabinet would begin with 30 percent, and within his term, he would have an equal number of men and women in his cabinet.
As the Small and Medium Business Administration is set to become an independent ministry, there will be 18 ministries. Moon would be keeping a pledge if six of them are women. We still have a long way to go, and foreign minister nominee Kang Kyung-wha is the only woman named so far.
But skepticism is already arising. The female talent pool is too small to find the right candidates, and the gender quota should not be pushed excessively. We should not cling to the number as the quota can be gradually expanded. Some argue competency should be prioritized over consideration for gender as there are dire tasks for the nation. We’ve heard this rhetoric whenever female quota is discussed. I think we need to expand our perspective on the gender ratio in public leadership.
The current situation in Korea is far from the global standard. In March, the UN Women surveyed the rate of female ministers in 193 governments worldwide. Korea was ranked 142nd. As of January, two of the 22 ministerial positions, 9.1 percent, are held by women. Countries with less female participation in government were Middle Eastern nations and underdeveloped countries like Sri Lanka and Pakistan. France was in first place, where 52.9 percent of the Cabinet comprises women.
Korea’s situation is outdated. When Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau took office in 2015, he formed a cabinet with an equal number of men and women for the first time in history. He appointed women to 15 of 30 ministerial positions. When reporters asked why, he said, “Because it’s 2015.” He said that he was happy to present a cabinet that resembles Canada.
We want to see a cabinet that reflects Korea and Koreans. Last year, 278 people passed the fifth-grade civil service examination, and 41.4 percent were women. Among the 109 people who passed the state-administered bar exam last year, 38.6 percent were women.
The pursuit of gender equality doesn’t just benefit women. An Organization of Economic Cooperation and Development study showed that when the rate of working men and women is equal, the global economic growth rate increases by 12 percent in 20 years. Let’s hope President Moon will keep yet another promise.
“여성 대법관이 몇 명이면 충분하다고 생각하느냐는 질문을 종종 받는다. 9명이라고 답하면 사람들이 깜짝 놀란다. 줄곧 남자만 9명일 때가 있었는데, 그땐 누구도 의문을 제기하지 않았는데 말이다.” 미국의 전설적인 대법관 루스 베이더 긴즈버그(84)의 2012년 인터뷰가 떠오른 건 새 정부의 장관 인선을 보면서다.
문재인 대통령이 조각(組閣)에 속도를 내면서 여성 장관 비율을 30%까지 끌어올리겠다는 공약이 지켜질지 관심이 모아진다. 문 대통령은 선거 운동 당시 “초기 내각은 여성 장관 30%로 시작하고 임기 내 남녀 동수 내각을 구성하겠다”고 약속했다. 중소기업청을 승격해 만드는 중소기업벤처부를 포함하면 정부 부처는 18개가 된다. 여성 장관이 최소 6명(33%) 나와야 약속이 지켜지는 셈이다. 아직 갈 길이 멀다. 지금까지 강경화 외교부 장관 후보자가 유일한 여성 후보다.
한데 벌써부터 김빠지는 소리가 들린다. ‘여성 인재 풀이 좁아 적임자를 찾기 어렵다’ ‘무리하게 추진해선 안 된다’는 얘기가 나온다. ‘숫자에 얽매이지 마라’ ‘점진적으로 확대하라’며 그럴싸하게 포장하기도 한다. 국가 과제가 산적하니 성별보다는 능력을 우선해야 한다는 주장도 있다. 여성 쿼터 이슈가 등장할 때마다 숱하게 나온 이야기들이다. 나는 장·차관 등 공공부문 리더십의 남녀 비율에 대해 우리가 시야를 좀 넓힐 필요가 있다고 생각한다.
우선 지금 한국 실정은 글로벌 기준과 너무나 동떨어져 있다. 지난 3월 유엔여성기구가 세계 193개국 정부 내 여성 장관 비율을 조사해 발표했다. 여성 장관 비율이 높은 순으로 한국은 캄보디아·키프로스와 공동 142위였다. 올 1월 기준으로 조사 대상 장관급 자리 22개 중 2개(9.1%)를 여성이 맡았다. 한국보다 여성의 내각 참여가 적은 나라는 요르단·쿠웨이트 등 중동국가, 스리랑카·파키스탄 등 저개발국가들이었다. 공동 1위 프랑스는 여성 장관이 반(52.9%)을 넘었다.
지금 한국 실정은 시대에도 뒤떨어진다. 쥐스탱 트뤼도 캐나다 총리는 2015년 취임하면서 캐나다 역사상 처음으로 양성평등한 내각을 구성했다. 장관급 30석 중 정확히 15석에 여성을 임명했다. 기자들이 “남녀 성비를 50대 50으로 맞추는 게 왜 중요하냐”고 묻자 트뤼도 총리는 이렇게 답했다. “지금은 2015년이니까. 캐나다의 실제 모습을 닮은 내각을 선보일 수 있어 기쁘다.”
한국, 그리고 한국 국민의 모습을 닮은 내각을 보고 싶다. 지난해 공무원 5급 공채(옛 행정고시) 합격자 278명 중 여성 비율은 41.4%였다. 지난해 사법고시 합격자 109명 중 여성은 38.6%다. 문 대통령의 ‘여성 장관 30%’ 계산법은 한국 사회의 모습을 어느 정도 담은 셈이다. 여성만 좋은 것도 아니다. 경제협력개발기구(OECD)는 일하는 남녀 비율이 같아지면 20년간 세계 경제성장률이 12%포인트 증가할 것이라는 통계를 내놨다. 이번 공약도 지켜지기를 기대한다.
박현영 경제기획부 차장