Toward balanced judiciary reform (국문)
정권이 주도하는 사법개혁은 법적 안정성을 해칠 수 있다
May 26,2017
The court will be the next to undergo a reform wave after the state prosecution institution. Left-leaning justice Kim Yi-soo was nominated as chief justice to the Constitutional Court. A liberal judge who has been calling for reform in the criminal justice system was also recruited as the president’s senior secretary for legal affairs, a post traditionally reserved for former state prosecutors.
Judges across the nation are also expected to hold their first convention next month to stop the influence of the Supreme Court’s chief justice. In naming the senior secretary for legal affairs, the presidential office said President Moon Jae-in is intent in separating the powers of the chief Supreme Court justice and ensuring the sovereignty of the bench.
The bench will change over the next five years under President Moon. Of the 14 justices at the Supreme Court, 13 will be replaced, including the chief justice, whose term ends in September. Of the nine members on the Constitutional Court bench, eight will finish their terms. Naming a justice as head of the Constitutional Court who objected to the rulings of disbanding the leftist Unified Progressive Party and outlawing the teachers’ union, underscores Moon’s will to counterbalance the influence of conservatives in the highest courts.
Moon will name two Supreme Court justices at the recommendation of the chief justice to replace outgoing members. One vacancy in the Constitutional Court also needs to be filled. Leadership changes in the two highest courts could influence rulings and the overall establishment.
Kim Hyung-yun, presidential secretary for legal affairs, will likely champion this. He has been leading a study group of reform-minded judges that clashed with the administrative office of the Supreme Court. The Human Rights Research Institute reminds one of the research group that called for judicial reform under former President Roh Moo-hyun. Judges around the country will, for the first time, assemble to discuss ways to reform the Supreme Court chief justice’s unilateral power over bench appointments and the highest court’s monopoly in administrative affairs.
Judiciary reform is necessary to make the courts more public-minded. But reforms should not be led by political power, as doing so can undermine judicial independence. It would be best to form a neutral body to come up with reform outlines.
JoongAng Ilbo, May 25, Page 34
법원에도 거대한 변화의 바람이 불 조짐이다. 진보 성향의 김이수 헌법재판소장의 지명, 사법 개혁을 주장하는 판사 출신의 청와대 법무비서관 기용, 전국법관대표회의를 요구하는 일선 판사들의 움직임이 그 전주곡이다. 청와대가 신임 법무비서관의 발탁에 대해 “대법원장 권한 분산, 법관 독립성 등 사법제도 개혁에 대한 의지가 남다르다”고 밝힌 점은 눈여겨 볼 대목이다. 청와대가 '사법 개혁’의 중심이 되겠다는 의지를 에둘러 표명한 것으로 해석될 수 있다.
문재인 대통령의 재임 기간 중에는 ‘사법 권력’의 대이동이 벌어진다. 모두 14명의 대법관 가운데 오는 9월 임기가 끝나는 양승태 대법원장을 포함해 13명이 바뀌고, 헌재 재판관 9명 중 8명이 교체된다. 통합진보당 해산과 전교조의 법외노조 사건에서 반대 의견을 냈던 진보 성향의 헌재소장 지명은 문 대통령의 뜻을 엿보게 한다. 이상훈 전 대법관과 박병대 대법관 후임도 조만간 대법원장의 제청을 받아 문 대통령이 임명한다. 공석인 헌재 재판관 1명도 곧 채워진다. 두 최고 사법기구의 달라질 수뇌부 구성은 판결뿐 아니라 사법부의 전반적인 틀에도 여파가 몰아친다는 얘기다.
김형연 청와대 법무비서관의 역할도 주목된다. 그는 최근 대법원 산하 법원행정처와 갈등을 빚었던 개혁성향 판사 모임인 ‘국제인권법연구회’의 간사를 맡아 이끌었다. 국제인권법연구회는 노무현 전 대통령이 임명한 이용훈 전 대법원장 시절 사법 개혁에 목소리를 냈던 '우리법연구회'를 연상시킨다. 여기에 대법원장의 인사권 분산과 사법행정권 독점 문제 등을 논의할 전국법관대표회의까지 예정돼 있어 사법부는 변혁의 회오리에 휩싸일 수밖에 없는 상황이다.
사법부의 폐쇄주의와 권위적 재판문화 등에 대한 국민적 불신을 해소하기 위해 사법부를 변화시키려는 노력은 타당하다. 그러나 정치권력이 주도하는 방식은 법의 안정성을 해치고, 코드 인사와 이념 편향성 논란을 부를 수 있다. 사법 개혁을 하겠다면 중립적인 국민적 기구를 구성하는 방안을 검토해봄직 하다.