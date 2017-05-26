Demanding unjust rewards (국문)

Since the launch of the Moon Jae-in administration, the Blue House and ruling Democratic Party are wrestling with petitions from the belligerent Korean Teachers and Education Workers’ Union (Ktewu) and the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions among others. Citing their participation in the candlelight vigils calling for the resignation of President Park Geun-hye, they want some tangible rewards from President Moon and the DP.
News reports say they send as many as 300 requests to the Blue House and about 150 to the ruling party each day. The teachers union now plans to send faxes to an advisory committee for state affairs describing what it wants, including legalization of the group. Union leaders are encouraging rank-and-file members to join the campaign by telling them that they did not take part in the months-long protests for nothing.
Calling for changes they want after the launch of a new government is hardly a sin. Wielding whatever influence they can in the administration’s decision-making to protect their interests is actually their raison d’être.
But it is preposterous to demand a share of rewards for the ouster of the president as if they had orchestrated the rallies on Gwanghwamun Square. Despite their active participation, the demonstrations were mostly led by grassroots groups. Ordinary citizens have demanded union members restrain from making such radical requests as the legalization of the teachers union or release of its hard-line activists.
The unions’ demands for rewards for jumping on the bandwagon is an insult to the people. Their demands reveal their impure motives from the start. The Ktewu’s call for the immediate legitimization of the outlawed union cannot be justified as it is awaiting a final ruling from the Supreme Court after losing in the first and second trials.
The new administration must not be swayed by the unions. Of course, the Moon Jae-in government owes much to the candlelight vigils. But it owes more to the ordinary citizens that voted it to power. The president must not waste time accommodating absurd demands.
JoongAng Ilbo, May 26, Page 34
자기 덕에 정권 잡았다는 단체들
새 정부는 그들 아닌 국민에만 빚
통합·공존 위해 한눈 팔지 말아야
문재인 정부 출범 이후 청와대와 더불어민주당 등 여권에 전교조와 민주노총 등 진보 성향 단체들의 입법 요구와 민원이 빗발치고 있다고 한다. 200일 넘게 계속된 촛불집회에 적극 참여했던 이들은 “이 정권은 촛불 덕분에 집권했다”며 마치 빚쟁이가 빚을 갚으라고 요구하는 것처럼 청와대와 여당에 요구 조건을 늘어놔 눈살을 찌푸리게 하고 있다.
언론보도에 따르면 청와대에 접수되는 민원은 하루 300여 건에 이르고 민주당에도 매일 150건가량의 요구사항과 민원이 들어오고 있다. 특히 전교조는 새 정부에서 인수위 역할을 하는 국정기획자문위를 상대로 ‘전교조 합법화’ 등 요구 사항들을 팩스로 전달하는 ‘팩스투쟁’을 벌일 계획이라고 한다. “우리가 단지 ‘대통령 하나 바꾸자’고 그 추운 겨울 광장에 모인 것은 아니지 않은가”라며 조합원들에게 투쟁을 독려하고 있기까지 하다.
정권이 바뀌고 새로 출범한 정권을 지지하는 단체들이 자신들의 요구를 개진하는 것 자체를 나무랄 일은 아니다. 정부의 정책 과정에 영향력을 행사해 공적 또는 사적 이익을 확보하는 게 그런 단체들의 존재 이유며, 이념 성향이 맞는 정부가 들어선 만큼 단체들의 기대도 클 수밖에 없다.
하지만 대통령이 의무와 책임을 다하지 않고 국정을 농단한 데 대한 시민들의 분노가 자연스레 결집한 촛불집회를 마치 자기들이 주도한 양 그 대가를 요구하는 것은 한마디로 어불성설이 아닐 수 없다. 촛불집회 당시 이 단체들의 조직적 동원이 있었다고는 하나 대다수 참여자들은 가족, 친구 또는 혼자서 촛불을 든 일반 시민들이었다. 그런 시민들의 요구는 전교조를 합법화하거나 폭력시위를 주도해 사법 처리된 인물의 석방이 결코 아니었으며 오히려 그런 목소리가 나올 때마다 자제를 요구했다.
그런 시민들이 없었다면 촛불집회는 23회에 걸쳐 연인원 1684만 명이 참여한 초대형 집회로 이어지지 못했을 것이며 고작 일부 단체들의 시위로 그쳤을 것이다. 그런데도 “우리 덕에 됐으니 빚을 갚으라”고 하는 것은 대다수 국민의 열망을 담았던 ‘촛불 정신’을 욕보이는 짓이며, 자신들의 참여가 순수한 목적이 아니었음을 자인하는 것밖에 안 된다.
특히 전교조는 해직자까지 조합원으로 인정한 규약의 시정을 거부함으로써 2013년 법외노조가 되고, 1, 2심 법원 모두 적법•타당하다고 인정한 뒤 대법원 판결을 기다리고 있는 상황에서 “새 정부 권한으로 즉각 철회”를 요구하는 것은 법치주의까지 무시한 그야말로 ‘생떼’라고밖에 할 수 없다.
새 정부와 집권당은 이들의 아전인수식 해석과 억지 요구에 휘둘려서는 안 된다. 옳고 그름을 명확히 가리고, 타당한 요구 중에서도 우선순위를 파악해 국정운영에 반영해야 한다. 문재인 정부는 분명 촛불집회 덕에 가능했지만, 그 빚은 국민들에게 진 빚이며 국민들은 자신을 지지하지 않은 절반 이상의 유권자들까지 아우르는 통합과 공존의 세상, 특권과 반칙이 없는 새로운 세상을 만들어가기를 요구하고 있다. 문 대통령이 취임사에서도 밝혔던 세상 말이다. 그런 길을 가는 데는 특정 단체의 어쭙잖은 요구에 한눈을 팔 시간이 한순간도 없다.