Seowon Valley charity concert returns

Seowon Valley, a golf club on the northern outskirts of Seoul, will hold its annual K-pop charity concert this week, bringing together leading artists from a wide range of genres, according to the company Thursday.This year’s Seowon Valley Charity Green Concert will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday at the country club in Paju, Gyeonggi, with the largest-ever lineup in its 17-year history.Idol stars, including VIXX, Gugudan, Momoland and Lee Teuk of Super Junior, along with adult contemporary favorites Yurisangja (Glass Box), Park Hak-gi, Huh Gak and Hong Jin-young are scheduled to perform.Launched in 2000, the annual concert co-hosted by Daebo Group and Seowon Valley has built its reputation as the country’s first eco-friendly concert held at a golf course.More than 250,000 people, including K-pop fans from China, Taiwan, Japan and the United States, have since attended the concerts. Admission is free and visitors are required to wear sneakers for entry. Proceeds from sideline events will go to charity groups.Yonhap