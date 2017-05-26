Joo Sang-wook and Cha Ye-ryun tie the knot

Actors Joo Sang-wook and Cha Ye-ryun married yesterday at the Sheraton Grande Walkerhill Hotel in Gwangjin District, eastern Seoul.The two first met during the filming of drama “Glamorous Temptation” in early 2016, and confirmed their relationship when the drama ended in March that year.“During the 500 or so days we’ve dated, I think we met each other for at least 480 days. While other couples break up after fights, we understood each other much more. After about 350 meetings, I decided I had to marry this lady,” said Joo.Cha said, “In the first shoot of ‘Glamorous Temptation’ we filmed a kiss scene in a wedding dress and a tuxedo. A-year-and-a-half later, we are actually getting married. If this isn’t fate, what is?”By Kim Jung-kyoon