New energy

Lawmakers and company representatives celebrate the opening of General Electric’s investment office at the Bitgaram Energy Valley in South Jeolla on Thursday. The Korea Electric Power Corporation, the nation’s sole power distributor, said it launched a team with General Electric to develop the valley. From third to left onward, Chang Byung-wan, a People’s Party lawmaker who heads the National Assembly’s Trade, Industry and Energy Subcommittee; Kepco CEO Cho Hwan-eik; Russell Stokes, president and chief executive officer of GE Energy Connections; and Gwangju Mayor Yoon Jang-hyeon. [KEPCO]