AmorePacific to open Sulwhasoo shop in France

AmorePacific, Korea’s top cosmetics maker, said Thursday it is opening a shop for its premium skin-care brand at an upscale department store in France this year.The Sulwhasoo store will open in Galeries Lafayette in Paris in September, the company said in a statement.The French upmarket department store is the largest chain of its kind in the country, and is famous for selling designer labels and luxury beauty brands favored by customers with deep pockets.It is the first time for an AmorePacific brand to be launched in Galeries Lafayette. Sulwhasoo’s first overseas foray was in Hong Kong in 2004.Yonhap