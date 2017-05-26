Trump finalizes 4-point strategy on N. Korea

[YONHAP]

WASHINGTON -- U.S. President Donald Trump has approved a four-point policy plan on North Korea revolving around using "every possible pressure" while looking for a diplomatic solution, a South Korean lawmaker said Thursday.A bipartisan group of South Korean politicians met with Joseph Yun, the U.S. special representative for North Korea policy.Yun briefed the lawmakers on the Trump administration's approach toward Pyongyang.Trump signed a comprehensive policy report by the State Department about two weeks ago, Yun was quoted as saying by Rep. Kim Kwan-young of the opposition People's Party.It includes four main strategies -- not recognizing North Korea as a nuclear state, imposing every possible sanction and pressure, not seeking a regime change and resolving the problem with dialogue in the end.It indicates that the Trump administration may have ruled out a military option for the Kim Jong-un regime, which has ratcheted up military threats with a series of ballistic missile launches and nuclear testing.Yonhap