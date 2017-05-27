Korea voiceless on Pyongyang (국문)

Recently, a Japanese reporter I am acquainted with called me and pressed, “Is Korea joining hands with China at the United Nations? It is disconcerting that yesterday’s friend is suddenly an enemy today.” He was referring to the UN Security Council emergency meeting on May 23. The United States, the United Kingdom, France and Japan proposed additional sanctions over North Korea’s ballistic missile launch. But China opposed them and claimed that the situation should be resolved through talks.
What misled the Japanese reporter was Korea’s attitude. For every North Korean provocation, small and large, Korea would hold a joint press conference with U.S. and Japanese ambassadors and demand strong sanctions. But that day, representatives of the Korean mission were not in sight and remained silent. Some questioned that the new administration may prioritize talks over sanctions, and the Korean representatives may be keeping a low profile.
When I inquired with the Korean Mission, they explained that the ultimate goal of the Korean government, in the past and current administrations, has always been the denuclearization of North Korea, and there was never a directive not to respond. They are doing their best to faithfully implement sanctions decided by the UN Security Council.
In fact, the Permanent Mission of the Republic Korea to the United Nations has a rather embarrassing history. Ambassador Kim Hyun-jong was appointed at the end of the Roh Moo-hyun administration. He didn’t last six months and was replaced in the Lee Myung-bak administration. Current ambassador Cho Tae-yul was appointed in December 2016, so there are speculations that his fate would be similar to Kim. In the Korean mission, there seems to be uncertainty over personnel appointment and the stance on North Korea following the administration change. It was already predicted that the Korean mission wouldn’t take any action for the latest provocation.
The new administration is completing the diplomatic and security lineup. Foreign minister nominee Kang Kyung-hwa arrived in Seoul on June 25 and is getting ready for the confirmation hearing. At the airport, she met with reporters and emphasized that if North Korea makes additional provocations, stronger sanctions are needed. She sent a clear message on the North Korean threat, the most urgent issue at this time.
With a series of nuclear and missiles provocations, the Korean peninsula has been stirred lately. At this point, we must not stop having our voice heard in the international community. One of the urgent tasks for the new administration is to refresh the voice of the Korean mission to the UN.
In diplomacy, consistent principle and message are important. This is completely different from the theoretical response the Korean mission is giving. U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley recently warned Pyongyang, “Don’t give us a reason” to fight.
Soon, other countries may warn Korea, “Don’t confuse us.”
JoongAng Ilbo, May 26, Page 33
*The author is a New York correspondent of the JoongAng Ilbo.
SHIM JAE-WOO
최근 안면이 있는 일본 기자가 전화를 걸어와 다그쳤다. “한국이 유엔에서 중국과 손을 잡은 것이냐. 어제의 우방이 오늘의 적이 된 것 같아 당황스럽다.” 지난 23일 유엔 안전보장이사회에서 열린 긴급회의를 두고 하는 말이다. 이날 회의에서 미국과 영국·프랑스·일본 등은 북한 미사일 발사에 대해 추가적인 제재안을 만들자고 주장했다. 그러나 중국이 “대화로 해결해야 한다”고 반대해 무산됐다.
일본 기자의 오해를 산 것은 이날 한국의 태도 때문이었다. 그간 크고 작은 북한의 도발 때마다 한국은 미ㆍ일 대사와 함께 기자회견을 열고 강력한 추가제재를 요구해왔다. 그러나 이날 한국대표부는 갑자기 모습을 보이지 않고 침묵으로 일관했다. 이 때문에 일각에선 제재보다 대화에 비중을 두고 있는 신정부가 들어선 이후 눈치를 보고 있는 것 아니냐는 지적이 나왔다.
한국대표부에 물으니, “이전 정부든 현 정부든 궁극적인 목표는 북한의 비핵화”라며 “반응을 내놓지 말라는 지침은 없었고, 안보리가 결의한 제재안을 충실히 이행하는 데 최선을 다하고 있다”고 원론적인 답변을 내놓았다.
사실 주유엔 한국대표부에는 이와 관련된 ‘흑역사’가 있다. 노무현 정부 말기에 대표부 임명장을 받은 김현종 대사 얘기다. 이명박 정부가 들어선 이후 교체돼 6개월을 버티지 못했다. 현 조태열 대사가 지난해 12월 임명됐기 때문에 김현종 대사와 비슷한 처지라는 말도 나온다. 한국대표부 내에선 인사상의 불확실성 외에도 정권 교체로 인한 대북 입장에도 고민이 생긴 듯해 보인다. 한국대표부가 이번에 어떤 액션도 취하지 않은 것은 이미 예견된 일이었는지 모른다.
신정부 출범 이후 외교안보 라인의 진용이 거의 갖춰졌다. 강경화 외교부 장관 후보자는 25일 새벽 귀국해 본격적인 청문회 준비에 들어갔다. 강 후보자는 공항에서 기자들과 만나 “북한의 추가 도발이 있으면 더 강력한 제재가 필요하다”고 강조했다. 시급한 현안인 대북제재에 관한 명확한 메시지를 던지고자 한 것이다.
북한의 핵ㆍ미사일 도발로 최근 한반도는 하루도 바람 잘 날이 없다. 이런 상황에서 국제사회를 향한 우리의 목소리가 멈춰선 안 된다. 따라서 새 정부의 시급한 일 중 하나가 주유엔 한국대표부의 목소리를 다시 가다듬는 일일 것이다.
외교에선 일관된 원칙과 메시지를 견지하는 것이 중요하다. 이는 현재 한국대표부가 내고 있는 “원칙론적인 답변”과는 전혀 다른 의미다. 니키 헤일리 유엔주재 미 대사는 최근 이런 대북 경고를 날렸다. “우리에게 싸울 구실을 주지 말라.”
머지않아 다른 나라들이 한국에 이런 경고를 보낼지도 모르겠다. “우리를 헷갈리게 하지 말라.”
심재우 뉴욕특파원