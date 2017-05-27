Proceed with caution (국문)
민주당의 역사교과서 가이드라인 옳지 않다
May 27,2017
School history textbooks are under the spotlight again after President Moon Jae-in ordered a reversal of the previous government’s decision to author and publish them. Moon’s Democratic Party is said to be preparing guidelines to restore the government’s role of supervising textbook publication rather than fully administrating it as the previous government wanted.
A committee from Moon’s campaign team will present the guidelines next week to the planning and advisory board that is acting as Moon’s de facto transition team. Their recommendations will mostly center on the period of colonial rule under Japan, the so-called comfort women and the Korean War. Upon review, the planning committee will report to the president.
The design and direction of the guidelines are critical in shaping the textbooks. The process must be free from political influence and strictly based on academic and educational content. If the Democratic Party gets involved, the new administration, too, could come under fire for attempting to influence history textbooks. The teachers and civic groups that opposed state authorship are also against meddling from the liberal government.
The guidelines set by the previous conservative government should be revisited and moderated. The Education Ministry’s guidelines based on the past ones contain questionable one-sided views. But it is still not appropriate for the Democratic Party to take the initiative in making changes. The textbooks, which came under fire for serving former President Park Geun-hye, could easily be criticized for serving the current president.
What the government should aim to do is remove any controversy and confusion regarding textbook policy by ensuring accuracy, objectivity and balance in publication. It would be best for an independent body to supervise the publication. There is no rush. It should give one or two more years to distribute the new textbooks originally set for next year. A balanced historian with approval from both the left and right should be recruited to oversee the process. What is most important is keeping the textbooks free from political influence.
JoongAng Ilbo, May 26, Page 34
문재인 대통령의 지시로 국정에서 검정으로 바뀐 중·고교 역사교과서가 다시 논란에 휩싸였다. 더불어민주당이 검정 역사교과서 집필 기준 보고서를 만들어 정부에 제출키로 한 사실이 알려져서다. 문 대통령 선거대책위원회 산하 기구였던 '역사와 미래위원회'는 새 집필 기준을 다음주 국정기획자문위원회에 제출할 예정이라고 한다. 핵심은 일본 강점기와 위안부 문제, 6·25 전쟁 등 주요 근현대사다. 이들 주제를 어떤 관점으로 서술해야 할지를 논의해 최종적으로 청와대에 보고한다는 것이다.
교과서 집필 기준은 콘텐트의 구성 내용과 방향을 정하는 중요한 '가이드라인'이다. 정치적 영향을 배제하고 학계·교육계가 학문적 토대를 바탕으로 객관적으로 정하는 게 원칙이다. 그런데 민주당이 개입하면 정치적 시비에 휘말릴 우려가 있다. 국정교과서에 반대했던 교원·시민단체들까지 그런 계획에 반대하는 이유다.
물론 박근혜 정부 때 만든 역사교과서 집필 기준을 수정·보완하는 건 바람직하다. 교육부가 국정교과서 집필 기준을 대부분 검정교과서 집필 기준에 재활용한 탓에 편향성 시비가 여전하기 때문이다. 그렇다고 집권여당이 나서 가이드라인을 제시하려는 것은 바람직하지 않다. 자칫 '박근혜 국정교과서'처럼 '문재인 검정교과서'라는 꼬리표가 붙을 수 있다.
새 정부와 민주당이 할 일은 역사교과서를 둘러싼 갈등과 혼란을 털어내는 일이다. 검정교과서가 적확성·균형성·객관성을 갖추도록 집필·심사 등 일련의 과정을 보완하는 게 중요하다. 편향성 논란을 없애려면 집필 기준을 담당하는 별도의 독립기구를 두는 것도 고려해야 한다. 그러려면 서둘러서는 안 된다. 내년으로 예정된 검정교과서 보급시기를 1~2년 늦춰 집필 기간을 보장해 주고 양질의 콘텐트를 만들도록 지원해야 한다.
균형감 있는 명망가를 영입해 검증을 강화하는 것도 필요하다. 기존 검정교과서가 좌편향과 자학(自虐) 사관 비난을 받았던 것도 검증이 엉성해서 벌어진 일 아닌가. 거듭 강조하지만 정치가 역사교과서에 개입해선 안 된다. 민주당은 집필 기준 제시 계획을 거둬들이기 바란다.